This Was Brainerd - May 2

MAY 2

20 years ago (2003)

Gov. Tim Pawlenty will be greeted by Paul Bunyan on Friday when the governor thanks the famous lumberjack's owner for keeping the iconic statues of Paul and Babe the Blue Ox in Minnesota. The owner, Don McFarland, mayor of Lake Shore and owner of Paul Bunyan Amusement Center, will welcome Pawlenty to the park at 11:30 a.m.

30 years ago (1993)

Brainerd bowlers are on a roll – seriously. Darrel Johnson, bowling for Poor Gary's in the season ending tournament, rolled an 806 series with games of 279-268-259, to beat Curly Olson's all time high of 803. Also, Mike McFarland rolled his first 300 game and Norm Ramsdell notched his second perfect score.

40 years ago (1983)

Two athletic prisoners were back in jail today after they scaled a 17-foot wall in the exercise yard (by climbing the basketball hoop and backboard) and breaking through the wire fence atop the wall. The two youths, ages 15 and 17, were caught hours later, but not until they'd broken into a home and stolen a pickup.

60 years ago (1963)

Jerry Lyscio provided the early lead with a grand slam and pitched a five-hitter through most of the 7-5 Warrior win over Staples. But Fred Kellett, Jr. provided the capper, pitching out of a bases-loaded jam in the final inning. Lyscio tossed 11 strikeouts and walked just four in his six innings.

80 years ago (1943)

A call for volunteers and boats has been made to continue the search for two Brainerd girls missing for the past week on Rice Lake. Two Navy airplanes used in the search have been grounded by high winds. Workers at the Northwest Paper Mill have moved logs to aid in the search.

100 years ago (1923)

Heavy wagons with six-horse teams traversing the South 13th Street road have badly cut it up in places. This has caused trucks carrying milk some difficulty in getting from area farms to Brainerd.

