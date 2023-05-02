This Was Brainerd - May 2

MAY 2
20 years ago (2003)
Gov. Tim Pawlenty will be greeted by Paul Bunyan on Friday when the governor thanks the famous lumberjack's owner for keeping the iconic statues of Paul and Babe the Blue Ox in Minnesota. The owner, Don McFarland, mayor of Lake Shore and owner of Paul Bunyan Amusement Center, will welcome Pawlenty to the park at 11:30 a.m.
30 years ago (1993)
Brainerd bowlers are on a roll – seriously. Darrel Johnson, bowling for Poor Gary's in the season ending tournament, rolled an 806 series with games of 279-268-259, to beat Curly Olson's all time high of 803. Also, Mike McFarland rolled his first 300 game and Norm Ramsdell notched his second perfect score.
40 years ago (1983)
Two athletic prisoners were back in jail today after they scaled a 17-foot wall in the exercise yard (by climbing the basketball hoop and backboard) and breaking through the wire fence atop the wall. The two youths, ages 15 and 17, were caught hours later, but not until they'd broken into a home and stolen a pickup.
60 years ago (1963)
Jerry Lyscio provided the early lead with a grand slam and pitched a five-hitter through most of the 7-5 Warrior win over Staples. But Fred Kellett, Jr. provided the capper, pitching out of a bases-loaded jam in the final inning. Lyscio tossed 11 strikeouts and walked just four in his six innings.
80 years ago (1943)
A call for volunteers and boats has been made to continue the search for two Brainerd girls missing for the past week on Rice Lake. Two Navy airplanes used in the search have been grounded by high winds. Workers at the Northwest Paper Mill have moved logs to aid in the search.
100 years ago (1923)
Heavy wagons with six-horse teams traversing the South 13th Street road have badly cut it up in places. This has caused trucks carrying milk some difficulty in getting from area farms to Brainerd.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.