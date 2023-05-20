This Was Brainerd - May 20

MAY 20
20 years ago (2003)
Sheriff Eric Klang says his department has seen an increase in burglaries and thefts in the county this year and is seeking the public's help. Burglaries this year number 140 compared to 118 last year. Thefts are at 174 compared to 140. Klang said nearly all those crimes occurred during the day when people are at work and school.
30 years ago (1993)
The Brainerd Community Band, under direction of Steve Anderson, will present its premiere concert tomorrow at Paul Bunyan Amusement Center. The concert is free. The band, part of the music curriculum at Brainerd Community College, has high school, college and adult musicians.
40 years ago (1983)
A 16-9 loss to Hibbing, the fourth time Brainerd Community College has lost to them this season, dropped the Raiders into the losers bracket of the double-elimination state softball tournament. Brainerd outhit Hibbing 13 to 9, but Raider pitchers issued 13 walks to seal the loss.
60 years ago (1963)
Three men who walked away from the Brainerd State Hospital last evening, slugged a local man this morning and stole his car. They are still at large as of noon. When Merlin Maust, 62, went to work at the Robert's Gravel Pit this morning, the three men were already there. One of them hit him over the head with a stone. He was treated and released.
80 years ago (1943)
Hundreds of housewives attended the first session of the Dispatch cooking school, set to run three more days at the Brainerd Theatre. Each session starts at 2 p.m. under the expert instruction of Mrs. Katharine Baldridge. The focus this year is on making the most of the shortages posed by strict wartime rationing.
100 years ago (1923)
Several passengers missed their train to the Twin Cities on Monday afternoon on account of not being aware of the change in time of this train. It used to leave Brainerd at 1:00 p.m., but the schedule has changed to leave at 12:50 p.m.
