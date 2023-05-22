99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - May 22

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

Two men look at the printed paper in front of the printing press.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

MAY 22

20 years ago (2003)

Warrior senior tennis player Paul Tuchscherer didn't lose a set in winning four matches and the North Subsection 8 single title. He moves on to the Section 8 Class 2A tourney along with Brainerd's Matt Steiger, also at singles, and the doubles team of Mark Norman and Josh Benson.

30 years ago (1993)

Anne Gustafson earned medalist honors with a 42 and helped lead the Warriors to a tie for third place at the conference girls' golf meet at Willmar. Teammates Margit Rinke with a 44 and Angie Schultz with a 50 earned All-Conference honors along with Gustafson.

40 years ago (1983)

(Adv.) For Sale By Owner – Whitefish chain lakehome, 3,600 square feet, with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. Walkout home with complete cooking facilities on both floors, 2 dishwashers, 2 fireplaces and wet bar. Concrete boat house on shore with track. Many more features. $124,900.

60 years ago (1963)

Sentiment against consolidating the Pequot Lakes and Nisswa school districts appeared in yesterday's elections. In an advisory only vote, Pequot turned down the idea of consolidation by 311 to 158. Nisswa voters defeated a strong proponent of district consolidation and elected a board candidate who was opposed.

80 years ago (1943)

Postal carriers in seven midwestern states – including Minnesota – began distribution of application cards for war ration book No. 3. Residents of Minnesota have been mailed 815,000 cards. They were mailed direct from Chicago, and will not be distributed through the county ration board.

100 years ago (1923)

At the city council meeting last night, Mr. O'Brien, in his mayor's report, spoke of lights in Gregory Park being shut off in the evening by young people who frequented the park. He agreed to speak to the park board about having the light switch boxes locked.

8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
25/46: 
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
