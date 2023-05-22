This Was Brainerd - May 22

MAY 22

20 years ago (2003)

Warrior senior tennis player Paul Tuchscherer didn't lose a set in winning four matches and the North Subsection 8 single title. He moves on to the Section 8 Class 2A tourney along with Brainerd's Matt Steiger, also at singles, and the doubles team of Mark Norman and Josh Benson.

30 years ago (1993)

Anne Gustafson earned medalist honors with a 42 and helped lead the Warriors to a tie for third place at the conference girls' golf meet at Willmar. Teammates Margit Rinke with a 44 and Angie Schultz with a 50 earned All-Conference honors along with Gustafson.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

(Adv.) For Sale By Owner – Whitefish chain lakehome, 3,600 square feet, with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. Walkout home with complete cooking facilities on both floors, 2 dishwashers, 2 fireplaces and wet bar. Concrete boat house on shore with track. Many more features. $124,900.

60 years ago (1963)

Sentiment against consolidating the Pequot Lakes and Nisswa school districts appeared in yesterday's elections. In an advisory only vote, Pequot turned down the idea of consolidation by 311 to 158. Nisswa voters defeated a strong proponent of district consolidation and elected a board candidate who was opposed.

80 years ago (1943)

Postal carriers in seven midwestern states – including Minnesota – began distribution of application cards for war ration book No. 3. Residents of Minnesota have been mailed 815,000 cards. They were mailed direct from Chicago, and will not be distributed through the county ration board.

100 years ago (1923)

At the city council meeting last night, Mr. O'Brien, in his mayor's report, spoke of lights in Gregory Park being shut off in the evening by young people who frequented the park. He agreed to speak to the park board about having the light switch boxes locked.

ADVERTISEMENT