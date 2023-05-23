This Was Brainerd - May 23

MAY 23
20 years ago (2003)
In a vote that elicited groans from many of the 130 people attending the Baxter P&Z Committee meeting, members voted 3-2 not to recommend an environmental impact statement for the proposed Wal-Mart Supercenter site. The Baxter council will vote on the issue of an EIS at its June 3 meeting.
30 years ago (1993)
One of three people charged in the death of a St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder in a plea agreement. Lee Helton was originally charged with first-degree murder. Helton and the other two suspects, both women, ages 19, were all acquaintances of the murder victim.
40 years ago (1983)
Brainerd's Jim Caughey captured a championship in the 19 and under division of the state freestyle wrestling tournament in Minneapolis. Teammate Bob Waytashek finished third in the under 19 division. Both qualified for the Freestyle Junior Grand Nationals in Iowa in July.
60 years ago (1963)
Jerry Lyscio, Warrior pitcher, continued his sparkling play, throwing a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and just two walks in a 6-0 win over Little Falls. He helped his own cause by drilling a two-run homer into a stiff breeze. The win gave Brainerd another Central Six conference title.
80 years ago (1943)
The arrest of an Ironton miner, age 20, by officers of the FBI was anticipated by the county selective service board as a result of the man's refusal to report for military service on May 5. The man, Forrest Wilson, has termed himself a conscientious objector. He was given non-combatant status but still failed to report.
100 years ago (1923)
Leslie “Bullet Joe” Bush, the Brainerd boy who is a star pitcher for the New York Yankees, was suspended yesterday by Ban Johnson, president of the American League, after Bush had words with Umpire Evans in St. Louis. Bush will meet with Johnson today, but the suspension will probably be five days.
