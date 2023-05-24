This Was Brainerd - May 24

MAY 24

20 years ago (2003)

The Brainerd Dispatch today introduced a magazine to its readers, one focused on women's issues. “Her Voice” will be distributed quarterly in the Dispatch as a free publication. The magazine will be produced entirely by women and interest is already high, said Mary Panzer, Dispatch advertising manager.

30 years ago (1993)

The Brainerd Jaycees, stuck with leftovers after 325 people attended a picnic slated for 3,000, are making progress. They've been able to sell 75 smoked hams and 135 gallons of potato salad and cole slaw. The remaining 115 gallons of salads are carefully refrigerated and would be perfect for Memorial Day or graduation parties.

40 years ago (1983)

The 1983 session of the Legislature touched several local issues. Brainerd was granted an exception to fluoridating its water if it could find an alternative dental health plan acceptable to the state. BIR and other state auto racetracks were granted an exception to the state noise standards.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Dedication services will be held for the new Bethlehem Lutheran Church on 8th Avenue NE at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. There will be identical worship services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. and a special dedication service at 2:30 p.m., according to the Rev. Morris Johnson, pastor.

80 years ago (1943)

Sheriff Roy Wickland has issued a warning to people using .22 caliber rifles in or near the city that such use is strictly prohibited. The warning followed a .22 rifle bullet breaking a window of the operating room at St. Joseph's Hospital, which fortunately wasn't in use. It was believed the shot came from shooting along the river next to the hospital.

100 years ago (1923)

The Brainerd Lions Club has taken on as one of its civic enterprises the support of the juvenile band, recently organized by Prof. Hugo Pflock. The club is arranging for a benefit movie at the Lyceum Theatre, with proceeds used to buy a drum and a bass horn, plus some music. Pflock says that 36 boys have already joined the band.

