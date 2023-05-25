This Was Brainerd - May 25

MAY 25

20 years ago (2003)

Warrior golfer Zack Lundbohm played his best round of the season at the most favorable time. The sophomore became the first Brainerd man to advance to state since Tony Hochmayr in 1988. His best round this season was 80, and his season average was 83.8, but his 74 yesterday tied him for fourth in Section 8 and a trip to state.

30 years ago (1993)

Tom Louden and Jim and John Morgan have filed suit to remove three county commissioners – Barb Uppgaard, Cheryl Gelbmann and John Ferrari – from office for having more than three unlawful meetings where there was a quorum present. Uppgaard said, “The assertions are groundless, and a continuing harassment by a small group of people.

40 years ago (1983)

Todd Lyscio, Hamline University senior from Brainerd, was a member of the 4x100-yard relay that won the MIAC Track title with a time of 42.73 seconds and earned them a spot in the NCAA Div. III Nationals in Illinois. Lyscio, a tri-captain of the track team, will also compete in the 1600-yard relay at the nationals.

60 years ago (1963)

The Warrior baseball team got revenge on C-I in the opening round of the District 24 tourney, beating the Rangers 11-4 in an error-filled game. Jerry Lyscio, beaten 1-0 recently by C-I on a fluke hit, threw six shutout innings, giving up three hits and striking out eight. Lyscio hit a home run and Gary Brumberg and Joe Dwyer hit triples for Brainerd.

80 years ago (1943)

The prize walleye caught so far this fishing season was landed by William Demmers, 810 S. 8th Street. Demmers, who is a linotype operator at the Brainerd Dispatch, caught the 7-pound walleye on Gull Lake. Demmers has fished this area for years and said it is the largest he's ever caught.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) “Fatty” says he has more Good Bargains for Saturday: P&G White Naptha Soap – 21 bars $1.00; Picnic Hams – lb. 12-1/2 cents; Strictly Fresh Eggs – 4 dozen for 85 cents; Lard – 5 lbs. 75 cents. “Buy the Best for Less” - Peoples Supply Co. - Brainerd.