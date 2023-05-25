This Was Brainerd - May 25

MAY 25
20 years ago (2003)
Warrior golfer Zack Lundbohm played his best round of the season at the most favorable time. The sophomore became the first Brainerd man to advance to state since Tony Hochmayr in 1988. His best round this season was 80, and his season average was 83.8, but his 74 yesterday tied him for fourth in Section 8 and a trip to state.
30 years ago (1993)
Tom Louden and Jim and John Morgan have filed suit to remove three county commissioners – Barb Uppgaard, Cheryl Gelbmann and John Ferrari – from office for having more than three unlawful meetings where there was a quorum present. Uppgaard said, “The assertions are groundless, and a continuing harassment by a small group of people.
40 years ago (1983)
Todd Lyscio, Hamline University senior from Brainerd, was a member of the 4x100-yard relay that won the MIAC Track title with a time of 42.73 seconds and earned them a spot in the NCAA Div. III Nationals in Illinois. Lyscio, a tri-captain of the track team, will also compete in the 1600-yard relay at the nationals.
60 years ago (1963)
The Warrior baseball team got revenge on C-I in the opening round of the District 24 tourney, beating the Rangers 11-4 in an error-filled game. Jerry Lyscio, beaten 1-0 recently by C-I on a fluke hit, threw six shutout innings, giving up three hits and striking out eight. Lyscio hit a home run and Gary Brumberg and Joe Dwyer hit triples for Brainerd.
80 years ago (1943)
The prize walleye caught so far this fishing season was landed by William Demmers, 810 S. 8th Street. Demmers, who is a linotype operator at the Brainerd Dispatch, caught the 7-pound walleye on Gull Lake. Demmers has fished this area for years and said it is the largest he's ever caught.
100 years ago (1923)
(Adv.) “Fatty” says he has more Good Bargains for Saturday: P&G White Naptha Soap – 21 bars $1.00; Picnic Hams – lb. 12-1/2 cents; Strictly Fresh Eggs – 4 dozen for 85 cents; Lard – 5 lbs. 75 cents. “Buy the Best for Less” - Peoples Supply Co. - Brainerd.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.