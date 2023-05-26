99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - May 26

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

ThisWasBrainerdTWBSanitarium.jpg
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

MAY 26

20 years ago (2003)

Memorial Day wasn't memorable for the Thief River Falls baseball team. They rode a bus four hours to play the top-seeded Warriors, who needed just 83 minutes to dismantle TRF 11-1 in five innings in the North Subsection 8, Class 3A baseball tourney. Brainerd ripped eight hits, three each by Chris Klabo and Mark Germain.

TWB-statehospital.jpg
Inside Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brainerd.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
30 years ago (1993)

Outstanding performances abounded at the South Subsection track meet. Dave Severson won the 200 and 400-meter dashes, while Mike Schmitz broke his own school record in the 300-meter hurdles. On the girls side, Shannon Nelson won the 100-meter dash and Turena Johnson took the 3,200 run.

40 years ago (1983)

The Pine Center School, formed in 1958 as seven small school districts consolidated, had its last school picnic as the school closed due to financial hardships in the Brainerd school district. “Now Pine Center is only a crossroads. We're not a town or a village. There's no reason anymore for anyone to come here,” said one parent.

60 years ago (1963)

Sophomore Mike Lund, only two strokes off the medalist pace with an 82, was one of eight golfers at the Region Six tournament to earn a trip to the state meet. Brainerd's Bob Bloom failed to qualify with an 89. None of the five entries from Little Falls qualified, nor did one each from C-I and Wadena.

80 years ago (1943)

First Lt. Michael Dobervich, son of Obred Dobervich of Ironton, was officially reported as a prisoner of the Japanese in the Philippines. Lt. Dobervich is one of six sons of Obred Dobervich who are serving in the war. His father just recently was made a U.S. Citizen.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) I have thirteen 100-foot lots for sale on the north shore of Lake Edward. Well-shaded and with good elevation, overlooking the lake that has produced the largest bass caught in the state for four years. See E.C. Calkins, residing at “Sunset Beach” on Pelican Lake. Buy one lot or all.

8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
14/46: 
24/46: 
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
Get Local

