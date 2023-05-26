This Was Brainerd - May 26

MAY 26
20 years ago (2003)
Memorial Day wasn't memorable for the Thief River Falls baseball team. They rode a bus four hours to play the top-seeded Warriors, who needed just 83 minutes to dismantle TRF 11-1 in five innings in the North Subsection 8, Class 3A baseball tourney. Brainerd ripped eight hits, three each by Chris Klabo and Mark Germain.
30 years ago (1993)
Outstanding performances abounded at the South Subsection track meet. Dave Severson won the 200 and 400-meter dashes, while Mike Schmitz broke his own school record in the 300-meter hurdles. On the girls side, Shannon Nelson won the 100-meter dash and Turena Johnson took the 3,200 run.
40 years ago (1983)
The Pine Center School, formed in 1958 as seven small school districts consolidated, had its last school picnic as the school closed due to financial hardships in the Brainerd school district. “Now Pine Center is only a crossroads. We're not a town or a village. There's no reason anymore for anyone to come here,” said one parent.
60 years ago (1963)
Sophomore Mike Lund, only two strokes off the medalist pace with an 82, was one of eight golfers at the Region Six tournament to earn a trip to the state meet. Brainerd's Bob Bloom failed to qualify with an 89. None of the five entries from Little Falls qualified, nor did one each from C-I and Wadena.
80 years ago (1943)
First Lt. Michael Dobervich, son of Obred Dobervich of Ironton, was officially reported as a prisoner of the Japanese in the Philippines. Lt. Dobervich is one of six sons of Obred Dobervich who are serving in the war. His father just recently was made a U.S. Citizen.
100 years ago (1923)
(Adv.) I have thirteen 100-foot lots for sale on the north shore of Lake Edward. Well-shaded and with good elevation, overlooking the lake that has produced the largest bass caught in the state for four years. See E.C. Calkins, residing at “Sunset Beach” on Pelican Lake. Buy one lot or all.
