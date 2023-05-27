This Was Brainerd - May 27

MAY 27

20 years ago (2003)

There was just too much for the Warrior softball team to overcome and they lost a season-ending game to Fergus Falls 5-2. Brainerd handled loss of key players early in the season, but couldn't deal with the loss of workhorse pitcher Erin Donnelly to a hand injury early in the game. But their 19 season wins are a program record.

30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

A judge has ruled that state law doesn't prevent a person from resubmitting a petition with additional signatures to recall an elected official. At issue is a recall petition by Don Dwyer to force a recall election of county attorney Jack Graham. County auditor Roy Luukkonen says he feels vindicated in accepting the revised petition.

40 years ago (1983)

A proposal that would have discontinued a total appropriation of $13,200 to the local airport commission from Brainerd and Crow Wing County was defeated on a 2-2 vote. The proposed cutoff of funds was made as the commission has a fund balance of $104,458. Complicating the vote was the fact the five-member commission is short one member.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Alvin “Turk” Soderman, Route 4, Brainerd, pulled this 18-pound northern from the Mississippi River this week while fishing in Hay Creek Bay. Only one larger northern has yet shown up in a Brainerd fishing contest this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

80 years ago (1943)

A recent survey of breakfasts eaten by the county's 2,066 school children shows that only 22 percent had adequate breakfasts. The survey was conducted by Caroline Walz, county nurse. Of the students questioned, 30 had no breakfast at all, and 112 had only coffee.

100 years ago (1923)

Some 80 Brainerd residents enjoyed the hospitality of Breezy Point Lodge owner Capt. Billy Fawcett at a special dinner and dance to open the the season at the famous resort. Before the dinner, guests toured the grounds, viewing all the activities offered: tennis golf, quoits, trapshooting and many water sports.