This Was Brainerd - May 27

MAY 27
20 years ago (2003)
There was just too much for the Warrior softball team to overcome and they lost a season-ending game to Fergus Falls 5-2. Brainerd handled loss of key players early in the season, but couldn't deal with the loss of workhorse pitcher Erin Donnelly to a hand injury early in the game. But their 19 season wins are a program record.
30 years ago (1993)
A judge has ruled that state law doesn't prevent a person from resubmitting a petition with additional signatures to recall an elected official. At issue is a recall petition by Don Dwyer to force a recall election of county attorney Jack Graham. County auditor Roy Luukkonen says he feels vindicated in accepting the revised petition.
40 years ago (1983)
A proposal that would have discontinued a total appropriation of $13,200 to the local airport commission from Brainerd and Crow Wing County was defeated on a 2-2 vote. The proposed cutoff of funds was made as the commission has a fund balance of $104,458. Complicating the vote was the fact the five-member commission is short one member.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) Alvin “Turk” Soderman, Route 4, Brainerd, pulled this 18-pound northern from the Mississippi River this week while fishing in Hay Creek Bay. Only one larger northern has yet shown up in a Brainerd fishing contest this season.
80 years ago (1943)
A recent survey of breakfasts eaten by the county's 2,066 school children shows that only 22 percent had adequate breakfasts. The survey was conducted by Caroline Walz, county nurse. Of the students questioned, 30 had no breakfast at all, and 112 had only coffee.
100 years ago (1923)
Some 80 Brainerd residents enjoyed the hospitality of Breezy Point Lodge owner Capt. Billy Fawcett at a special dinner and dance to open the the season at the famous resort. Before the dinner, guests toured the grounds, viewing all the activities offered: tennis golf, quoits, trapshooting and many water sports.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.