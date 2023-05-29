This Was Brainerd - May 29

MAY 29

20 years ago (2003)

The North Subsection 8 Class 3A baseball game between Brainerd and Fergus Falls was more like a backyard Wiffle Ball game than a tournament contest. In the end, the Warriors eked out a 14-13 win in a game marred by 11 errors and 22 unearned runs. There were 22 hits, including nine for extra bases.

30 years ago (1993)

The Vukelich family had a little extra celebration last week when David Vukelich graduated from Brainerd Community College. He was the fifth family member to do so. He was preceded by father Chad in 1972, aunt Debra in 1974, uncle Frank in 1975 and grandmother Betty Lou in 1964, when BCC was in the basement of Lincoln Elementary.

40 years ago (1983)

A total of $359,351 that was refunded to the Water and Light Dept. will in turn be rebated to citizens who bought power between Nov. 1981 and Feb. 1982. This came through settlement of an electrical rate court case with Minn. Power and Light.

60 years ago (1963)

The school board held a special meeting last night to discuss the junior college situation in response to legislation whereby the state will take over the system. They considered a letter from John Chalberg, dean of the college here, calling for the board to immediately construct a building on land now owned just west of the Mississippi River.

80 years ago (1943)

Letting of a contract by Morrison and Crow Wing counties for operation of a ferry across the Mississippi at Ft. Ripley, will be conducted at Little Falls on June 15. A permit for the ferry was granted by the state Legislature to replace a wood and steel bridge that was destroyed last winter by an ice jam.

100 years ago (1923)

August Anderson, former Brainerd boy who now serves in the U.S. Navy, has just renewed his subscription to the Brainerd Dispatch. Mr. Anderson is serving on the U.S.S. Denebola, stationed at Constantinople, Turkey.

