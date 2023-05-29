This Was Brainerd - May 29

MAY 29
20 years ago (2003)
The North Subsection 8 Class 3A baseball game between Brainerd and Fergus Falls was more like a backyard Wiffle Ball game than a tournament contest. In the end, the Warriors eked out a 14-13 win in a game marred by 11 errors and 22 unearned runs. There were 22 hits, including nine for extra bases.
30 years ago (1993)
The Vukelich family had a little extra celebration last week when David Vukelich graduated from Brainerd Community College. He was the fifth family member to do so. He was preceded by father Chad in 1972, aunt Debra in 1974, uncle Frank in 1975 and grandmother Betty Lou in 1964, when BCC was in the basement of Lincoln Elementary.
40 years ago (1983)
A total of $359,351 that was refunded to the Water and Light Dept. will in turn be rebated to citizens who bought power between Nov. 1981 and Feb. 1982. This came through settlement of an electrical rate court case with Minn. Power and Light.
60 years ago (1963)
The school board held a special meeting last night to discuss the junior college situation in response to legislation whereby the state will take over the system. They considered a letter from John Chalberg, dean of the college here, calling for the board to immediately construct a building on land now owned just west of the Mississippi River.
80 years ago (1943)
Letting of a contract by Morrison and Crow Wing counties for operation of a ferry across the Mississippi at Ft. Ripley, will be conducted at Little Falls on June 15. A permit for the ferry was granted by the state Legislature to replace a wood and steel bridge that was destroyed last winter by an ice jam.
100 years ago (1923)
August Anderson, former Brainerd boy who now serves in the U.S. Navy, has just renewed his subscription to the Brainerd Dispatch. Mr. Anderson is serving on the U.S.S. Denebola, stationed at Constantinople, Turkey.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.