This Was Brainerd - May 3

MAY 3

20 years ago (2003)

A horse being boarded at a location near Brainerd was infected with the state's first confirmed case of West Nile virus this year, the Minn. Board of Animal Health reported. The infected five-year-old pregnant mare became so ill that she had to be euthanized. The horse had not been vaccinated due to being pregnant.

30 years ago (1993)

Sen. Don Samuelson says it's safe to say the Cuyuna Country Recreation Area will become a reality following legislative action last night. A conference committee on natural resources approved the area as part of an omnibus bill that goes to a vote later this week. “It's as good as gold,” Samuelson said.

40 years ago (1983)

Brainerd's Jim Bedard, 36, is in for a full day of cooking tomorrow as he competes in the Minnesota Beef Cook-Off. The area real estate appraiser is one of two men among the 10 finalists. He also made the finals in 1981 when he was the only man competing. His dish will be a beef-stuffed pita pocket sandwich.

60 years ago (1963)

Lots of changes are coming to the Brainerd Country Club. The course is stretching to 18 holes with the addition of a new nine holes to the north of the clubhouse. And the dining room area of the clubhouse is being doubled in size.

80 years ago (1943)

The Brainerd Sportsmens Club has appealed to the new state conservation commissioner, Chester Wilson, to establish consistent lake levels and to remove rough fish from area lakes. Dog fish and carp are the major problem, and fishing results have improved after work on S. Long and Gull lakes.

100 years ago (1923)

Nine applicants took the oath of allegiance yesterday afternoon to become citizens of the United States. It took place in district court with Judge B.F. Wright presiding. The ceremony and patriotic music was managed by the local American Legion, and the Brainerd Elks served a lunch for new citizens and their families.

