This Was Brainerd - May 30

MAY 30

20 years ago (2003)

The red helium balloon was a message of love from Cierra Waverak, 8, of Staples, to her dad Mark, a Marine stationed in the Persian Gulf. She released the balloon May 15 with a note containing his address so he'd know it was for him. A farm family in Goodhue found the balloon and are mailing the tattered remains to Mark – definitely a long flight.

30 years ago (1993)

With the the flick of a switch Friday night, lights will illuminate the baseball field at Memorial Park for the first time in two decades. And the Brainerd Bees amateur team couldn't have found a better foe: the 1992 Class C state champion Sartell Muskies.

40 years ago (1983)

A fisherman from Crystal has recovered after being struck by lightning while fishing on Mille Lacs Lake. He was standing in his boat when lightning hit his graphite rod, jumped to his belt buckle and ran down his legs. He was thrown 20 feet, but his rubber-soled boots saved his life.

60 years ago (1963)

Three passengers in a pickup truck were injured when their vehicle hit a horse last evening on Hwy 25 southeast of Brainerd. The horse was so badly injured it had to be destroyed. The animal's rider, Pam Sundberg, 19, of Brainerd, was hospitalized with injuries.

80 years ago (1943)

Seating capacity in the Washington High School gym was nearly filled last night for graduation. Diplomas were presented to 11 members of the Brainerd Junior College by Dean Emil Heintz. Mrs. Ada Homer gave diplomas to the 10 Normal Training grads, and Principal G.B. Blackford presented the 174 graduates of Washington High School.

100 years ago (1923)

Police Chief Harry Gaskill has received notice from Sheriff Dyce, of Madison, S. Dakota, to be on the lookout for three boys, between the ages of 13 and 16, who may be in the Brainerd vicinity. They left home nine days ago dressed in khaki overalls, with fishing tackle and a shotgun, believed headed for northern Minnesota. The parents are very anxious.

