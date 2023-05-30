This Was Brainerd - May 30

MAY 30
20 years ago (2003)
The red helium balloon was a message of love from Cierra Waverak, 8, of Staples, to her dad Mark, a Marine stationed in the Persian Gulf. She released the balloon May 15 with a note containing his address so he'd know it was for him. A farm family in Goodhue found the balloon and are mailing the tattered remains to Mark – definitely a long flight.
30 years ago (1993)
With the the flick of a switch Friday night, lights will illuminate the baseball field at Memorial Park for the first time in two decades. And the Brainerd Bees amateur team couldn't have found a better foe: the 1992 Class C state champion Sartell Muskies.
40 years ago (1983)
A fisherman from Crystal has recovered after being struck by lightning while fishing on Mille Lacs Lake. He was standing in his boat when lightning hit his graphite rod, jumped to his belt buckle and ran down his legs. He was thrown 20 feet, but his rubber-soled boots saved his life.
60 years ago (1963)
Three passengers in a pickup truck were injured when their vehicle hit a horse last evening on Hwy 25 southeast of Brainerd. The horse was so badly injured it had to be destroyed. The animal's rider, Pam Sundberg, 19, of Brainerd, was hospitalized with injuries.
80 years ago (1943)
Seating capacity in the Washington High School gym was nearly filled last night for graduation. Diplomas were presented to 11 members of the Brainerd Junior College by Dean Emil Heintz. Mrs. Ada Homer gave diplomas to the 10 Normal Training grads, and Principal G.B. Blackford presented the 174 graduates of Washington High School.
100 years ago (1923)
Police Chief Harry Gaskill has received notice from Sheriff Dyce, of Madison, S. Dakota, to be on the lookout for three boys, between the ages of 13 and 16, who may be in the Brainerd vicinity. They left home nine days ago dressed in khaki overalls, with fishing tackle and a shotgun, believed headed for northern Minnesota. The parents are very anxious.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.