This Was Brainerd - May 31

MAY 31
20 years ago (2003)
By her own admission, Joy Larson is not an intimidating presence. At 5 foot 4 inches and 44-years-old, she had the jitters on her first day at “cop school” at Central Lakes College. She already had degree in criminal justice/political science from St. Thomas and had been a private investigator, but she decided she really wanted to be a police officer.
30 years ago (1993)
After winning its first two games in the state tournament, Brainerd Community College went on to finish third. The Raiders, who finished 20-14 on the season, were edged 10-9 when Mankato Bethany scored a run in the bottom of the seventh. Then they lost by a single run 7-6 when North Hennepin scored, again in the bottom of the seventh.
40 years ago (1983)
A two-run homer by Steve Ebinger in the third inning broke a 1-1 tie to lead the Warriors to a 4-1 win over Melrose in the South Region 8AA baseball tournament. They now take on top-rated St. Cloud Apollo, who beat Brainerd in two meetings this season.
60 years ago (1963)
A story in the Dispatch said two stores had been burglarized and a shotgun taken. A police officer saw three juveniles take a paper from a drug store rack, read it and react with anger. The story said the shotgun had been recovered by police. He questioned the boys and they confessed. It appears they had hidden the gun to retrieve later and were angry it was found.
80 years ago (1943)
Extending the hand of hospitality to two soldiers, who it is now believed are AWOL from their posts,
cost a Pine River man his new shoes and $15 cash. Lyle Gorenson, who lives alone, had invited the men to stay overnight as they had no place to stay. When he awoke next morning, the men, his shoes and the money were gone. A report has been made to Camp Ripley.
100 years ago (1923)
Fixtures have been installed and shelves stocked for the new Red Owl Grocerateria, which will open on June 2 at 210 South 7th Street. Mayo Priebe comes to Brainerd from Rochester to manage this newest of the year-old Red Owl line of grocery stores. Their other stores are in 13 Minnesota cities.
