This Was Brainerd - May 4

MAY 4
20 years ago (2003)
Warrior softball coach Mike Zauhar often yells to his players, “There's nobody better.” And this year, through 13 games, it's certainly true. Brainerd is undefeated, with their latest win a 6-2 victory over Rocori. A tough defense led by shortstop Megan Arns is a big reason why Brainerd hopes to return to the state tournament.
30 years ago (1993)
Brainerd Community College pitchers Mitch Becker and Paul Cekalla both tossed four-hitters as the Raiders swept Anoka-Ramsey 9-4 and 11-1 in yesterday's double-header. BCC improves to 6-4 in the division and 11-9 overall as they head to Fergus Falls next.
40 years ago (1983)
Edison Elementary School – a sort of “white elephant” for the school district since it was closed last year in a cost-cutting move – appears to have a new owner. The Laestadian Luthern Church submitted the high bid of $87,485 with a single condition – that they receive a permit to have it zoned as a church. The school board accepted the condition.
60 years ago (1963)
The Warrior baseball team won its third straight game, walloping Aitkin 18-1 in a conference game. Brainerd scored early and often, getting 10 runs in the second inning. Of their 18 hits, Jerry Lyscio, Brad Martinson and Joe Dwyer each had three. Three Warrior pitchers combined for a three-hitter.
80 years ago (1943)
The farm labor shortage prevalent elsewhere will not seriously hamper 1943 farm operations in this county. County Agent E.G. Roth says this is due to the many small one-man farms here, engaged mostly in dairy. Corn and potato farmers will need help from school boys and girls in the fall for harvest.
100 years ago (1923)
The greatest amount of care is being taken in the printing of “Brainerd's Half Century.” The history went to press seven weeks ago in Minneapolis. The book is copyrighted by author Ingolf Dillan. Copies will be placed the Library of Congress and many other libraries, with several hundred extra copies for future sales.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.