This Was Brainerd - May 4

MAY 4

20 years ago (2003)

Warrior softball coach Mike Zauhar often yells to his players, “There's nobody better.” And this year, through 13 games, it's certainly true. Brainerd is undefeated, with their latest win a 6-2 victory over Rocori. A tough defense led by shortstop Megan Arns is a big reason why Brainerd hopes to return to the state tournament.

30 years ago (1993)

Brainerd Community College pitchers Mitch Becker and Paul Cekalla both tossed four-hitters as the Raiders swept Anoka-Ramsey 9-4 and 11-1 in yesterday's double-header. BCC improves to 6-4 in the division and 11-9 overall as they head to Fergus Falls next.

40 years ago (1983)

Edison Elementary School – a sort of “white elephant” for the school district since it was closed last year in a cost-cutting move – appears to have a new owner. The Laestadian Luthern Church submitted the high bid of $87,485 with a single condition – that they receive a permit to have it zoned as a church. The school board accepted the condition.

60 years ago (1963)

The Warrior baseball team won its third straight game, walloping Aitkin 18-1 in a conference game. Brainerd scored early and often, getting 10 runs in the second inning. Of their 18 hits, Jerry Lyscio, Brad Martinson and Joe Dwyer each had three. Three Warrior pitchers combined for a three-hitter.

80 years ago (1943)

The farm labor shortage prevalent elsewhere will not seriously hamper 1943 farm operations in this county. County Agent E.G. Roth says this is due to the many small one-man farms here, engaged mostly in dairy. Corn and potato farmers will need help from school boys and girls in the fall for harvest.

100 years ago (1923)

The greatest amount of care is being taken in the printing of “Brainerd's Half Century.” The history went to press seven weeks ago in Minneapolis. The book is copyrighted by author Ingolf Dillan. Copies will be placed the Library of Congress and many other libraries, with several hundred extra copies for future sales.

