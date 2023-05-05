This Was Brainerd - May 5

MAY 5
20 years ago (2003)
“It's incredible,” said Brainerd High School economics instructor Dave Stark. He rounded up some of the seniors in his classes last month to compete in the Economics Challenge, a state competition. None had competed before, but they won two of the three state-wide contests and advanced to a seven-state regional where both finished second.
30 years ago (1993)
In response to concerns about possible long-distance telephone call misuse by county officials, calls made by the county commissioners and the county attorney's office will be investigated. Commissioner Mary Koep says all departments should be looked at, including social services and the sheriff's department.
40 years ago (1983)
Brainerd's City Administrator Study Committee held it's first – and last – meeting yesterday. Don O'Brien chaired the 20-minute meeting. The panel had been urged by aldermen who wanted to explore hiring an administrator, but they quickly found the budget was too tight to hire one.
60 years ago (1963)
(Adv.) Watch Your Savings Grow! Golden Ripe Bananas – 2 lbs. 29 cents; Smoked Picnics – lb. 29 cents; Hills Bros. Coffee – 2-lb. tin $1.19; Kitty Clover Potato Chips – 1-lb. box 39 cents; Vets Gravy-Style Dog Food – 25-lb. Bag $1.19. Schaefer's Model Food Market – Brainerd.
80 years ago (1943)
A double funeral service will be held for the two young girls who have been missing since April 24, and whose bodies were recovered from Rice Lake yesterday. Men in boats aided by two Navy planes had searched relentlessly for any sign of the girls. It appears they drowned while trying to cross the lake in a leaky old boat.
100 years ago (1923)
Charles Lien, state tobacco expert, motored here from his headquarters in St. Cloud to instruct Brainerd farmers in raising tobacco. A number of area growers are interested and will experiment with tobacco this year. Stearns County raises quite a tobacco crop and we might, also.
