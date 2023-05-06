This Was Brainerd - May 6

MAY 6

20 years ago (2003)

The city of Brainerd will file a lawsuit against Peterson Towing for operating in violation of the city's zoning ordinance. The towing firm says that because it was operating before being annexed into the city, it was legally non-conforming. The city says that there were seven conditions on the permit issued in 1999, and the company wasn't following them.

30 years ago (1993)

You might call it the Dogged Pursuit Committee, or even the Retriever Retriever Committee. But what ever you call it, Mayor Jon Main wants a committee to study and improve Baxter's dog ordinance. Dogs are running loose and police don't have the time to chase them. Also, there are no penalties for repeat offenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

Ernie Gosse, 63, might just be a pocket gopher's worst enemy in these parts. The retired farmer has been trapping the gophers since he was 12, when the bounty on gophers was 10 cents. And that's when going to a movie cost a nickel, says Gosse. County agent Jim Rabehl says Gosse's work especially helps alfalfa farmers, where gophers eat the roots.

60 years ago (1963)

There will be a hearing of the Minn. Municipal Commission at the county courthouse on June 14 to climax a drive by residents in a portion of Oak Lawn Twp. to establish a new village. To be called Rice Lake, the two-mile by six-mile plat would include Lum Park, the municipal airport and the state hospital. The city of Brainerd is opposed.

80 years ago (1943)

A group of 81 young men from Crow Wing County left Brainerd this morning for Fort Snelling in Minneapolis. There they will take their physical and entrance exams for induction into the U.S. Army. This is one of the larger groups sent in recent months.

100 years ago (1923)

Leslie “Bullet Joe” Bush, the New York Yankee pitcher from Brainerd, looked to be in mid-season form as he led his team to a 7-2 victory over the Philadelphia Athletics before a crowd of 35,000. Bush scattered eight hits, struck out seven and issued three walks. He also got a two-base hit.

ADVERTISEMENT