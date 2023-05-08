This Was Brainerd - May 8

MAY 8

20 years ago (2003)

Two years after expanding its industrial park to a third phase, Baxter is again looking for more industrial room. The Baxter EDA (its council) met yesterday to discuss options after it sold a lot to DECO, Inc., leaving just one lot for sale in the park . . . and there's a prospective buyer for that.

30 years ago (1993)

It was a baseball game any fan would appreciate. The Warriors prevailed in a 1-0 extra innings pitchers duel with Little Falls that featured good pitching and solid defense. Both starters went the distance, with Brainerd's Dan Wise sitting in the county courthouse until being excused from jury duty at 2 p.m., just in time to pitch.

40 years ago (1983)

The Brainerd-Crow Wing County Airport Commission learned today that Princeton had been selected as the site for the state's Flight Service Station. Brainerd had been one of the four finalists. Commission chair Howard Blanck speculated that Princeton may have been selected because of its proximity to the Twin Cities.

60 years ago (1963)

It was learned today that a second Catholic church will be established in Brainerd. The new parish will be at 1122 SE. 11th Street and will serve parishioners in the south side of the city. The name chosen is Church of St. Andrew the Apostle. More details will be released later.

80 years ago (1943)

(Adv.) Fruits and Veggies! Golden Bantam Corn – 20 oz. can 11 cents; Come Again Brand Peas – 2 20 oz. cans 25 cents; Cut Green beans – 19 oz. can 13 cents; Cut Wax beans – 19 oz. can 13 cents; Sliced Peaches – 20 oz. can 18 cents. National Tea Food Stores – Brainerd.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) Looking for a lake shore tract on any sandy lake between Brainerd and Pequot, including Whitefish. Not less than a quarter-mile of lakeshore will be considered. State your price and what kind of trees are on property. Enclose map with your letter. Harvey Fawcett, Robbinsdale, Minn.

