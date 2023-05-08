99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
This Was Brainerd - May 8

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:00 AM

MAY 8

20 years ago (2003)

Two years after expanding its industrial park to a third phase, Baxter is again looking for more industrial room. The Baxter EDA (its council) met yesterday to discuss options after it sold a lot to DECO, Inc., leaving just one lot for sale in the park . . . and there's a prospective buyer for that.

Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
This Was Brainerd - May 6
May 06, 2023 04:00 AM
By  Terry McCollough
BusinessTWB.jpg
This Was Brainerd - May 5
May 05, 2023 04:00 AM
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

It was a baseball game any fan would appreciate. The Warriors prevailed in a 1-0 extra innings pitchers duel with Little Falls that featured good pitching and solid defense. Both starters went the distance, with Brainerd's Dan Wise sitting in the county courthouse until being excused from jury duty at 2 p.m., just in time to pitch.

40 years ago (1983)

The Brainerd-Crow Wing County Airport Commission learned today that Princeton had been selected as the site for the state's Flight Service Station. Brainerd had been one of the four finalists. Commission chair Howard Blanck speculated that Princeton may have been selected because of its proximity to the Twin Cities.

60 years ago (1963)

It was learned today that a second Catholic church will be established in Brainerd. The new parish will be at 1122 SE. 11th Street and will serve parishioners in the south side of the city. The name chosen is Church of St. Andrew the Apostle. More details will be released later.

80 years ago (1943)

(Adv.) Fruits and Veggies! Golden Bantam Corn – 20 oz. can 11 cents; Come Again Brand Peas – 2 20 oz. cans 25 cents; Cut Green beans – 19 oz. can 13 cents; Cut Wax beans – 19 oz. can 13 cents; Sliced Peaches – 20 oz. can 18 cents. National Tea Food Stores – Brainerd.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) Looking for a lake shore tract on any sandy lake between Brainerd and Pequot, including Whitefish. Not less than a quarter-mile of lakeshore will be considered. State your price and what kind of trees are on property. Enclose map with your letter. Harvey Fawcett, Robbinsdale, Minn.

8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
