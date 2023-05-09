This Was Brainerd - May 9

MAY 9
20 years ago (2003)
It wasn't until Petty Officer 2nd Class Nick Rosenberg saw his parents, Greg and Margaret, at the Brainerd airport that he finally felt he was really home. Nick, 22, last saw his parents two years ago, and spent nearly ten months of that time aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln supporting the war on terror in the Persian Gulf.
30 years ago (1993)
Roy Luukkonen, county auditor, has ruled that the recall petition against county attorney Jack Graham has enough valid signatures and has forwarded it to the clerk of appellate courts. Graham insists that since names were added after the petition was initially rejected, the petition is dead, and petitioners must start over.
40 years ago (1983)
A host of buildings slated for the wrecking ball at the Burlington Northern Railroad Shop facility may have gotten a reprieve. Richard Smith has purchased the property south of the railroad tracks and has indicated he may be receptive to refurbishing the buildings and finding prospective tenants.
60 years ago (1963)
The teacher salary schedule for 1963-64, adopted by the school board on March 11, will stay in effect according to Carl Peterson. The Brainerd businessman was the neutral party chosen by a judge to join a three-person panel to resolve the salary dispute. The other two members were a union representative and a school board member.
80 years ago (1943)
Crow Wing and Morrison counties may be blocked from establishing a ferry across the Mississippi River above Little Falls because of a fault in a 1943 legislative act. The Minn. Attorney General pointed out that the law failed to provide for an employee to operate the ferry.
100 years ago (1923)
J.W. Koop will soon build on his site at the northeast corner of 7th and Laurel Streets. The J.C. Penney Co. has signed a 10-year lease on the building, which will measure 50 feet of frontage on 7th St. and 90 feet on Laurel. The Penney Co. will make Brainerd one of its large branch stores.
