This Was Brainerd - Nov. 24

NOVEMBER 24
20 years ago (2002)
Brainerd police investigators have found evidence suggesting that Erika Dalquist, 21, the Brainerd woman missing since Oct. 30, may be the victim of foul play. Police Chief John Bolduc wouldn't elaborate, but said that searches, possibly using search dogs, may be conducted in targeted areas around Brainerd.
30 years ago (1992)
A plan to ease traffic jams at BIR on major race days has been stopped by the county board. The plan was to build a one-mile road to connect the track's back entrance with Hwy 25, thus easing traffic flow on to Hwy 371. BIR's Dick Roe said it can take three hours on major race days to get crowds out onto Hwy 371.
40 years ago (1982)
The city council's effort to select a new police chief hit a snag last night, when Acting Chief Ken Bjerkness announced that no search was necessary because, under the law, he is the chief. He has served as acting chief for almost four years while the fate of former Chief Wayne Hasty was decided in the courts.
60 years ago (1962)
(Photo) Ralph Fischer, Brainerd, had a successful hunting trip north of Grygla and brought home this exceedingly rare three-year-old, 176-pound doe with antlers he shot. The antlers are still in velvet. The state Game and Fish Dept. said this is only the fourth antlered doe reported in the past 20 years, during which 1,400,000 deer have been harvested.
80 years ago (1942)
Commercial (traveling) salesmen who reside in Brainerd and headquarter out of here, will attend a dinner at the Ransford Hotel this Saturday to form a “share a ride” organization. The approximately 35 salesmen believe that considerable expense and difficulty can be avoided by planning travel together under gas rationing.
100 years ago (1922)
Another new business has been started in Brainerd, marking the third or fourth new enterprise during November. The Crow Wing Oil Co. will be involved in the wholesaling and retailing of oils and greases. Incorporators are Stewart C. Mills, Henry C. Mills and Mal Clark, all of whom are associated with Lively Auto Co.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives