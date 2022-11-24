This Was Brainerd - Nov. 24

NOVEMBER 24

20 years ago (2002)

Brainerd police investigators have found evidence suggesting that Erika Dalquist, 21, the Brainerd woman missing since Oct. 30, may be the victim of foul play. Police Chief John Bolduc wouldn't elaborate, but said that searches, possibly using search dogs, may be conducted in targeted areas around Brainerd.

30 years ago (1992)

A plan to ease traffic jams at BIR on major race days has been stopped by the county board. The plan was to build a one-mile road to connect the track's back entrance with Hwy 25, thus easing traffic flow on to Hwy 371. BIR's Dick Roe said it can take three hours on major race days to get crowds out onto Hwy 371.

40 years ago (1982)

The city council's effort to select a new police chief hit a snag last night, when Acting Chief Ken Bjerkness announced that no search was necessary because, under the law, he is the chief. He has served as acting chief for almost four years while the fate of former Chief Wayne Hasty was decided in the courts.

60 years ago (1962)

(Photo) Ralph Fischer, Brainerd, had a successful hunting trip north of Grygla and brought home this exceedingly rare three-year-old, 176-pound doe with antlers he shot. The antlers are still in velvet. The state Game and Fish Dept. said this is only the fourth antlered doe reported in the past 20 years, during which 1,400,000 deer have been harvested.

80 years ago (1942)

Commercial (traveling) salesmen who reside in Brainerd and headquarter out of here, will attend a dinner at the Ransford Hotel this Saturday to form a “share a ride” organization. The approximately 35 salesmen believe that considerable expense and difficulty can be avoided by planning travel together under gas rationing.

100 years ago (1922)

Another new business has been started in Brainerd, marking the third or fourth new enterprise during November. The Crow Wing Oil Co. will be involved in the wholesaling and retailing of oils and greases. Incorporators are Stewart C. Mills, Henry C. Mills and Mal Clark, all of whom are associated with Lively Auto Co.

