This Was Brainerd - Nov. 25

NOVEMBER 25

20 years ago (2002)

Baxter police are seeking information about a man that attempted to lure a 13-year-old boy into his vehicle last week. A man in a rusty, red-colored Chevy Suburban drove up to the boy and a 12-year-old girl after they had gotten off a school bus. When he twice asked the boy to get in and was refused, he became angry, pounded the steering wheel and drove away.

30 years ago (1992)

The public will have one last say before a route for the Hwy 371 bypass is designated. MnDOT has released a draft of its environmental impact statement for public hearing and comments through Jan. 8. After that, a final EIS will be drawn up and a decision on the route will be made.

40 years ago (1982)

A Brainerd man, 26, was injured at 2:10 a.m. this morning when his car when out of control at 6th and Willow Streets, hitting a stop sign, fire hydrant and light pole in that order. The man was traveling north on 6th Street when the car left the road. The car sustained $2,500 in damage, with the pole, sign and hydrant receiving $1,500 in damages.

60 years ago (1962)

(Photo) Deputy Eugene (Bud) Kisskeys displays some of the approximately 200 bottles of opium, morphine, codeine and others that would be worth a small fortune on the illegal market. They were found in a cooler near the White House Resort on Hwy 18 near Garrison. The cooler was found by kids playing near the resort.

80 years ago (1942)

Mrs. Sophia Krueger, one of Minnesota's oldest residents, is celebrating her 101st birthday today at the home of her daughter-in-law in Northeast Brainerd. More than 35 relatives and friends will join her tomorrow for Thanksgiving. Sophia was born in Germany and came here when she was three.

100 years ago (1922)

A case which was appealed from municipal court to district court went to jury deliberations yesterday. It involves two men employed as guards at the railroad during the ongoing strike, charged with firing their guns within the city limits. Among witnesses called were Police Chief Varner, several adults and young Vernon White, age nine.

