This Was Brainerd - Nov. 25

NOVEMBER 25
20 years ago (2002)
Baxter police are seeking information about a man that attempted to lure a 13-year-old boy into his vehicle last week. A man in a rusty, red-colored Chevy Suburban drove up to the boy and a 12-year-old girl after they had gotten off a school bus. When he twice asked the boy to get in and was refused, he became angry, pounded the steering wheel and drove away.
30 years ago (1992)
The public will have one last say before a route for the Hwy 371 bypass is designated. MnDOT has released a draft of its environmental impact statement for public hearing and comments through Jan. 8. After that, a final EIS will be drawn up and a decision on the route will be made.
40 years ago (1982)
A Brainerd man, 26, was injured at 2:10 a.m. this morning when his car when out of control at 6th and Willow Streets, hitting a stop sign, fire hydrant and light pole in that order. The man was traveling north on 6th Street when the car left the road. The car sustained $2,500 in damage, with the pole, sign and hydrant receiving $1,500 in damages.
60 years ago (1962)
(Photo) Deputy Eugene (Bud) Kisskeys displays some of the approximately 200 bottles of opium, morphine, codeine and others that would be worth a small fortune on the illegal market. They were found in a cooler near the White House Resort on Hwy 18 near Garrison. The cooler was found by kids playing near the resort.
80 years ago (1942)
Mrs. Sophia Krueger, one of Minnesota's oldest residents, is celebrating her 101st birthday today at the home of her daughter-in-law in Northeast Brainerd. More than 35 relatives and friends will join her tomorrow for Thanksgiving. Sophia was born in Germany and came here when she was three.
100 years ago (1922)
A case which was appealed from municipal court to district court went to jury deliberations yesterday. It involves two men employed as guards at the railroad during the ongoing strike, charged with firing their guns within the city limits. Among witnesses called were Police Chief Varner, several adults and young Vernon White, age nine.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives