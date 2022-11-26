This Was Brainerd - Nov. 26

NOVEMBER 26

20 years ago (2002)

The recount is now complete and election officials found no change in Paul Koering's win over Sen. Don Samuelson for the District 12 Senate seat. The margin was reduced from 143 votes to 103, but both candidates accepted the decision. The head of the secretary of states recount team said the county's election equipment counted the ballots correctly.

30 years ago (1992)

Archie Teigen, the Brainerd Hardanger fiddler, at 81 has more awards – 92 – than he has years. But this year he's earned the one that makes him the proudest. This year he's been inducted into the Old Time Fiddlers Hall of Fame. Teigen, who started playing the fiddle at age 10, is only the third from Minnesota to enter the hall.

40 years ago (1982)

Tim Bogenschutz, Brainerd, has been named assistant advertising manager of the Brainerd Dispatch. A native of Albert Lea, he has been a sales rep for the Dispatch for three years. Bogenschutz will work under Bob Turcotte, long-time advertising manager at the Dispatch.

60 years ago (1962)

A 68-foot white spruce from land owned by a Brainerd couple will adorn the lawn of the state capitol as Minnesota's official Christmas tree. Mr. and Mrs. D.B. Ekbom donated the 62-year-old tree, which was planted on their land near Blackduck by homesteader John Rustad about 1900.

80 years ago (1942)

A Brainerd man, Douglas Clark, 42, is home on furlough from the Navy and engaged on a personal recruiting drive. He and son, LaVerne Clark, 20, enlisted together several weeks ago. They reported to the Navy recruiting office here with son, Douglas, 17, who has now enlisted in the Navy as well.

100 years ago (1922)

The first reports of skating this season are reported from Little Gilbert Lake over the past weekend. About 40 people enjoyed the sport, with the ice there reported as being excellent for skating.

