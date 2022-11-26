This Was Brainerd - Nov. 26

NOVEMBER 26
20 years ago (2002)
The recount is now complete and election officials found no change in Paul Koering's win over Sen. Don Samuelson for the District 12 Senate seat. The margin was reduced from 143 votes to 103, but both candidates accepted the decision. The head of the secretary of states recount team said the county's election equipment counted the ballots correctly.
30 years ago (1992)
Archie Teigen, the Brainerd Hardanger fiddler, at 81 has more awards – 92 – than he has years. But this year he's earned the one that makes him the proudest. This year he's been inducted into the Old Time Fiddlers Hall of Fame. Teigen, who started playing the fiddle at age 10, is only the third from Minnesota to enter the hall.
40 years ago (1982)
Tim Bogenschutz, Brainerd, has been named assistant advertising manager of the Brainerd Dispatch. A native of Albert Lea, he has been a sales rep for the Dispatch for three years. Bogenschutz will work under Bob Turcotte, long-time advertising manager at the Dispatch.
60 years ago (1962)
A 68-foot white spruce from land owned by a Brainerd couple will adorn the lawn of the state capitol as Minnesota's official Christmas tree. Mr. and Mrs. D.B. Ekbom donated the 62-year-old tree, which was planted on their land near Blackduck by homesteader John Rustad about 1900.
80 years ago (1942)
A Brainerd man, Douglas Clark, 42, is home on furlough from the Navy and engaged on a personal recruiting drive. He and son, LaVerne Clark, 20, enlisted together several weeks ago. They reported to the Navy recruiting office here with son, Douglas, 17, who has now enlisted in the Navy as well.
100 years ago (1922)
The first reports of skating this season are reported from Little Gilbert Lake over the past weekend. About 40 people enjoyed the sport, with the ice there reported as being excellent for skating.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives