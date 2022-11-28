This Was Brainerd - Nov. 28

NOVEMBER 28
20 years ago (2002)
(Photo) Julie Austin would have made her dad proud last night. Gordy Austin died Oct. 20 at age 46. He would have been delighted to watch daughter Julie, a senior, ring up a career-high 17 points in her first start for the Warrior girls' basketball team as they topped the Sartell Sabres 59-45 in a conference match-up.
30 years ago (1992)
Freshman fullback Chris French of Brainerd has been named the Carleton College scout squad player of the year. In nine games, French rushed for 197 yards, caught six passes for 76 yards and a score. The former Warrior also punted three times and returned two kickoffs.
40 years ago (1982)
When Scorpion Industries, which manufactured snowmobiles in Crosby, went under in 1960, manager Roger Worth said he'd had enough of the recreation business. But no Worth has bought the factory and is manufacturing air-cooled engines for use in the ultralight aircraft business.
60 years ago (1962)
Thieves made a car trade at Fred Bean's place near Ahren's Hill last night that left Bean on the short end. His 1959 Rambler was parked near a window, so thieves rolled it down a hill before starting it. They left a 1952 Oldsmobile in its place. Turns out the Olds had been stolen in Mankato yesterday morning.
80 years ago (1942)
Erv Anderson, of the Bar Harbor night club on Gull Lake, who was shot in the right leg during a hunting trip near Britton, S. Dakota, is reported in favorable condition at St. Joseph's Hospital after staying there the past week. He's had four blood transfusions during his hospital stay.
100 years ago (1922)
The Dispatch has learned that since July 1, the date of the strike at the NP Railroad car shops, 168 applications were received from former employees and about 125 of them are now at work. Total employees are now at 664 compared to 1,170 workers before the strike. After normal layoffs, the winter workforce is usually about 900.
