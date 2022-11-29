This Was Brainerd - Nov. 29

NOVEMBER 29
20 years ago (2002)
Eric Klang, 36, sat in on his first county board meeting earlier this week. As sheriff-elect, he wasn't there to present or discuss anything. He simply wanted to watch, listen and learn. The board, after all, is the group that decides on the sheriff's multi-million dollar budget, and he wanted to introduce himself to the board.
30 years ago (1992)
A recent mailing to all county taxpayers on proposed taxes payable in 1993 may contain a percentage error, the auditor's office said today. Notices show the 1992 tax amounts, the proposed 1993 amounts, and the increase or decrease in percent. The dollar amounts are correct; the percentages are wrong.
40 years ago (1982)
Brian Herzog, a transfer from Alexandria, scored two goals the Warriors edged Lake of the Woods in a Section 8 hockey match-up. Russ Hampson and Adam Extrand had the other goals for Brainerd and Steve Ebinger saved 18 shots in goal.
60 years ago (1962)
(Photo) Water and Light employees are shown decorating Brainerd's official Christmas tree near the NP Railroad Depot. The estimated 50-foot tree was donated by Paul Dybvig, 1420 Oak Street, from his yard. It was a small tree, about six years old, when they bought the house in 1921, making it about 48 years old.
80 years ago (1942)
Restoration of dancing privileges in places in Brainerd where hard liquor is sold, was taken under advisement by the city council in a special meeting. The proposed ordinance does not apply to 3.2 beer taverns. If the proposed ordinance is passed on Dec. 7, it will mark the first time since 1936 that dancing will be permitted.
100 years ago (1922)
We, who think Minnesota roads can be very poor, must admit they are far ahead of our neighbor, Iowa. The Waterloo paper tells of obstacles in driving to the annual homecoming at the Univ. of Iowa. Roads were so bad that in one spot there were 17 solid miles of cars stuck in the mud, and they and there drivers were there for an entire night.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives