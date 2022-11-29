This Was Brainerd - Nov. 29

NOVEMBER 29

20 years ago (2002)

Eric Klang, 36, sat in on his first county board meeting earlier this week. As sheriff-elect, he wasn't there to present or discuss anything. He simply wanted to watch, listen and learn. The board, after all, is the group that decides on the sheriff's multi-million dollar budget, and he wanted to introduce himself to the board.

30 years ago (1992)

A recent mailing to all county taxpayers on proposed taxes payable in 1993 may contain a percentage error, the auditor's office said today. Notices show the 1992 tax amounts, the proposed 1993 amounts, and the increase or decrease in percent. The dollar amounts are correct; the percentages are wrong.

40 years ago (1982)

Brian Herzog, a transfer from Alexandria, scored two goals the Warriors edged Lake of the Woods in a Section 8 hockey match-up. Russ Hampson and Adam Extrand had the other goals for Brainerd and Steve Ebinger saved 18 shots in goal.

60 years ago (1962)

(Photo) Water and Light employees are shown decorating Brainerd's official Christmas tree near the NP Railroad Depot. The estimated 50-foot tree was donated by Paul Dybvig, 1420 Oak Street, from his yard. It was a small tree, about six years old, when they bought the house in 1921, making it about 48 years old.

80 years ago (1942)

Restoration of dancing privileges in places in Brainerd where hard liquor is sold, was taken under advisement by the city council in a special meeting. The proposed ordinance does not apply to 3.2 beer taverns. If the proposed ordinance is passed on Dec. 7, it will mark the first time since 1936 that dancing will be permitted.

100 years ago (1922)

We, who think Minnesota roads can be very poor, must admit they are far ahead of our neighbor, Iowa. The Waterloo paper tells of obstacles in driving to the annual homecoming at the Univ. of Iowa. Roads were so bad that in one spot there were 17 solid miles of cars stuck in the mud, and they and there drivers were there for an entire night.

