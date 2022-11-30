This Was Brainerd - Nov. 30

NOVEMBER 30

20 years ago (2002)

As a student in Little Falls, Lance Hanfler didn't consider himself a talented athlete, though he participated in three sports. He moved on to education and became director of junior high athletics here. And now he has been named 2002-03 Region 8AA athletic director of the year – believed to be the first-ever junior high AD so honored.

30 years ago (1992)

The route for the Hwy 371 bypass is getting closer to a decision. MnDOT has released a draft of its Environmental Impact Statement and will take public comments until Jan. 8. After that, one of the two remaining routes will be selected.

40 years ago (1982)

The city council moved a few agonizing inches forward – and more than a few back – in its attempt to hire a new police chief. Once again, Acting Chief Ken Bjerkness argues that he holds the post. At issue is his retirement pay, which is based on half his current salary. Hiring a new chief would move him back to captain and lower his pay.

60 years ago (1962)

The State Crime Bureau has determined the soft drink cooler full of narcotic drugs found near the White House Resort near Garrison, was part of loot stolen from a drug store in St. Paul on July 24. The cooler, found by a boy, age 9, contained 200 bottles of codeine, opium, morphine, demerol, etc.

80 years ago (1942)

Brainerd will go without its usual Christmas street decorations this year. The Water and Light Board announced that any such lighted decorating plans are out of the question due to orders from the U.S. Office of Civilian Defense. Possible black-out conditions and conserving electricty are the the reasons.

100 years ago (1922)

The Ideal Hotel has installed an interesting exhibit of live lobsters and shell fish in its display window, and it is the source of much comment and attention. The hotel makes a specialty of these foods and after-theatre parties are growing in popularity there.

