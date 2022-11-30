This Was Brainerd - Nov. 30

NOVEMBER 30
20 years ago (2002)
As a student in Little Falls, Lance Hanfler didn't consider himself a talented athlete, though he participated in three sports. He moved on to education and became director of junior high athletics here. And now he has been named 2002-03 Region 8AA athletic director of the year – believed to be the first-ever junior high AD so honored.
30 years ago (1992)
The route for the Hwy 371 bypass is getting closer to a decision. MnDOT has released a draft of its Environmental Impact Statement and will take public comments until Jan. 8. After that, one of the two remaining routes will be selected.
40 years ago (1982)
The city council moved a few agonizing inches forward – and more than a few back – in its attempt to hire a new police chief. Once again, Acting Chief Ken Bjerkness argues that he holds the post. At issue is his retirement pay, which is based on half his current salary. Hiring a new chief would move him back to captain and lower his pay.
60 years ago (1962)
The State Crime Bureau has determined the soft drink cooler full of narcotic drugs found near the White House Resort near Garrison, was part of loot stolen from a drug store in St. Paul on July 24. The cooler, found by a boy, age 9, contained 200 bottles of codeine, opium, morphine, demerol, etc.
80 years ago (1942)
Brainerd will go without its usual Christmas street decorations this year. The Water and Light Board announced that any such lighted decorating plans are out of the question due to orders from the U.S. Office of Civilian Defense. Possible black-out conditions and conserving electricty are the the reasons.
100 years ago (1922)
The Ideal Hotel has installed an interesting exhibit of live lobsters and shell fish in its display window, and it is the source of much comment and attention. The hotel makes a specialty of these foods and after-theatre parties are growing in popularity there.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives