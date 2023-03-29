Weddings North Magazine 2023

ON THE COVER - Tom and Tara Johnston of St. Louis Park, MN married at Breezy Point Resort.

Photo by Scott Pederson

CONTENTS:

2023 Venue Guide - A quick-look graph at facility and grounds offerings for venues advertised in this publication.

DESTINATION: Brainerd Lakes Area - Find out why the Brainerd lakes area is the perfect destination for a wedding.

Nontraditional weddings - From flower grandmas to hay bales with lace

Tell us your story - Three couples tell their stories about how they met, got engaged and married.

An organic occasion - Creating an Earth-friendly wedding

