Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for Hortence McKay klick! gallery

1 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony10.jpg Family of Lt. Col. Hortense McKay and service members pose for a photo after the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

2 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony11.jpg Family of Lt. Col. Hortense McKay and service members pose for a photo after the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

3 of 24: GoldmedalCeremony5.jpg Patricia McKay Broback accepted a Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of her aunt Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

4 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony9.jpg Santiago Busa Jr., Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project regional director, speaks during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

5 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony15.jpg Santiago Busa Jr., left, Lt. Col. John Hobot, Patricia McKay Broback and Larry Osvold pose with the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to Lt. Col. Hortense McKay after a ceremony Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

6 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony3.jpg Richard McKay, left, John McKay, Patricia McKay Broback and Maj. Gen. Johanna Clyborne pose with the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to Lt. Col. Hortense McKay after a ceremony Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

7 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony20.jpg Larry Osvold and Col. Hope Williamson-Younce inspect Osvold's Congressional Gold medal after a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

8 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony18.jpg Minnesota National Guard members pose for a photo after the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

9 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony17.jpg Past Congressional Gold Medal recipients post with Patricia McKay Broback and David McKay after the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

10 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony13.jpg Patricia McKay Broback, John McKay and Richard McKay pose with the Congressional Gold Medal they accepted on behalf of their aunt Lt. Col. Hortense McKay during a ceremony Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

11 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony8.jpg Capt. Rachel Cochran addresses the audience during the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

12 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony7.jpg Col. Hope Williamson-Younce takes the stage during the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023, at tge Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

13 of 24: Hortense McKay.jpg Hortense McKay Contributed

14 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony14.jpg Patricia McKay Broback, right, niece of Lt. Col. Hortense McKay, holds the Congressional Gold Medal awarded posthumously to her aunt during a ceremony Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Broback speaks with Minnesota Army National Guard Lt. Col. John Hobot, left, and Santiago Busa Jr., Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project regional director. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

15 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony4.jpg Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for LTC Hortense McKay, U.S. Army Nurses Corps, Angel of Bataan and Corregidor at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd High School Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

16 of 24: Gold Metal Ceremony1.jpg Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for LTC Hortense McKay, U.S. Army Nurses Corps, Angel of Bataan and Corregidor at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd High School Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

17 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony14.jpg Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

18 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony7.jpg Hortence McKay Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

19 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony23.jpg U.S. Army Nurses Corps flag

20 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony14.jpg Patricia McKay Broback, right, niece of Lt. Col. Hortense McKay, holds the Congressional Gold Medal awarded posthumously to her aunt during a ceremony Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Broback speaks with Minnesota Army National Guard Lt. Col. John Hobot, left, and Santiago Busa Jr., Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project regional director. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

21 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony7.jpg Col. Hope Williamson-Younce takes the stage during the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023, at tge Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

22 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony7.jpg Col. Hope Williamson-Younce takes the stage during the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023, at tge Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

23 of 24: GoldMedalCeremony17.jpg Past Congressional Gold Medal recipients post with Patricia McKay Broback and David McKay after the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch