Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for Hortence McKay klick! gallery

Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for LTC Hortence McKay
GoldMedalCeremony10.jpg
Family of Lt. Col. Hortense McKay and service members pose for a photo after the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
GoldMedalCeremony11.jpg
GoldmedalCeremony5.jpg
Patricia McKay Broback accepted a Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of her aunt Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
GoldMedalCeremony9.jpg
Santiago Busa Jr., Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project regional director, speaks during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
GoldMedalCeremony15.jpg
Santiago Busa Jr., left, Lt. Col. John Hobot, Patricia McKay Broback and Larry Osvold pose with the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to Lt. Col. Hortense McKay after a ceremony Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
GoldMedalCeremony3.jpg
Richard McKay, left, John McKay, Patricia McKay Broback and Maj. Gen. Johanna Clyborne pose with the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to Lt. Col. Hortense McKay after a ceremony Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
GoldMedalCeremony20.jpg
Larry Osvold and Col. Hope Williamson-Younce inspect Osvold's Congressional Gold medal after a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
GoldMedalCeremony18.jpg
Minnesota National Guard members pose for a photo after the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
GoldMedalCeremony17.jpg
Past Congressional Gold Medal recipients post with Patricia McKay Broback and David McKay after the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
GoldMedalCeremony13.jpg
Patricia McKay Broback, John McKay and Richard McKay pose with the Congressional Gold Medal they accepted on behalf of their aunt Lt. Col. Hortense McKay during a ceremony Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
GoldMedalCeremony8.jpg
Capt. Rachel Cochran addresses the audience during the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
GoldMedalCeremony7.jpg
Col. Hope Williamson-Younce takes the stage during the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023, at tge Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Hortense McKay.jpg
Hortense McKay
Contributed
GoldMedalCeremony14.jpg
GoldMedalCeremony4.jpg
Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for LTC Hortense McKay, U.S. Army Nurses Corps, Angel of Bataan and Corregidor at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd High School
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Gold Metal Ceremony1.jpg
Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for LTC Hortense McKay, U.S. Army Nurses Corps, Angel of Bataan and Corregidor at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd High School
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
GoldMedalCeremony23.jpg
U.S. Army Nurses Corps flag
GoldMedalCeremony6.jpg
Service members present the colors during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for Lt. Col. Hortense McKay Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch