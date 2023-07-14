Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
All of Us Research Program coming to Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic

All of Us is a nationwide initiative intended to build a research resource featuring at least one million participants who contribute data for health research.

A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:07 PM

BRAINERD — Staff from the All of Us Research Program will be at the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic on Tuesday, July 18, to meet with participants.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

All of Us is a nationwide initiative intended to build a research resource featuring at least one million participants who contribute data for health research. Participants also may learn more about their own health.

Essentia Health partnered with All of Us in 2018, and since then more than 4,000 participants from the communities we serve have signed up. Anyone over the age of 18 with a United States address and capacity to consent for themselves is eligible to join the research program. Interested individuals do not need to be Essentia Health patients to enroll.

This program prioritizes inclusion of communities that have been historically underrepresented in health research, including racial and ethnic minorities, sexual and gender minorities, rural residents, those 65 and older and others.

More than 4,000 research projects are currently in the works utilizing data collected from the program. Anyone can browse the projects in progress here: Research Projects Directory .

Patients or community members interested in enrolling with All of Us or who want to learn more should visit EssentiaHealth.org/AllofUs , call 877-340-8058 or email AllofUs@EssentiaHealth.org .

