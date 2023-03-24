99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Health

Ankle arthritis seminar is March 30

Dr. Kyle Moore, a foot and ankle surgeon at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, will discuss managing ankle arthritis and the most current treatment options

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:26 AM

BRAINERD — People with ankle arthritis are invited to learn about the latest treatment options at a free seminar offered by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s board-certified foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Kyle Moore at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Dunmire’s on the Lake, 19090 Highway 371 north of Brainerd.

Moore will discuss current concepts in managing ankle arthritis. Those attending will gain a basic understanding of what ankle arthritis is including its most frequent causes and the associated symptoms. The specialist will also present information about the most current non-surgical treatment options as well as the most current surgical treatment options including total ankle replacement.

A member of CRMC’s orthopaedics medical staff since 2020, Moore has a particular interest in the management of traumatic injuries and complex deformities involving the foot and ankle, CRMC stated in a news release. He is fellowship trained in foot and ankle deformity correction and is board certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

Following the presentation, Dr. Moore and a nurse will be available to answer individual questions. Refreshments will be served. Seating is limited. Register by March 28 at https://form.jotform.com/230516058510043 . For more information, call 218-545-4447.

