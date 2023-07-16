Astera Health and CentraCare partner to build $23 million cancer center in Wadena

WADENA — The boards of directors at Astera Health and CentraCare have approved a partnership that will expand cancer services to the region, including the addition of a cancer center at the new Astera Health main campus in Wadena.

The 20,000 square foot addition will be added to the west end of the new building. The project, which will include infusion, radiation oncology, and supportive care is estimated to cost $23.7 million and will be completed by spring of 2025.

“Keeping care locally is important and cancer care is no exception. We are committed to improving the health of the communities we serve, and this cancer center does just that,” said Joel Beiswenger, CEO for Astera Health, in a news release.

Dr. Kenneth Holmen, CEO for CentraCare added, “For more than 20 years, CentraCare has partnered with Astera to serve the healthcare needs of the community. We are proud to deepen our relationship with Astera’s excellent team to bring expanded services and expertise to residents of the region.”

A work team consisting of CentraCare and Astera Health leaders will be finalizing operational details of the partnership. The project will be funded through a lease relationship with a not-for-profit financing agency as well as a capital campaign through donations and grants.Astera Health is a private, not-for-profit health care system based in Wadena. It offers care services such as primary health, surgery, cancer care, diagnostic imaging, obstetrics, orthopedics and rehabilitation. Astera Health operates a hospital and medical clinic in Wadena, and serves the counties of Wadena, Todd and Otter Tail through five satellite clinics and two physical therapy clinics in Bertha, Henning, Ottertail, Sebeka and Verndale.

CentraCare is a St. Cloud-based not-for-profit health system that provides care through hospitals located in St. Cloud, Long Prairie, Melrose, Monticello, Paynesville, Redwood Falls, Sauk Centre, Benson and Willmar and provides both primary and specialty care throughout the region. With a focus on rural health care, CentraCare is one of the largest health systems in Minnesota.