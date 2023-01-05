Essentia Health clinic unveils weight-management services

CROSSLAKE — Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Crosslake Clinic will offer new medical weight-management services starting Monday, Jan. 9

A person’s primary care doctor may recommend medical weight-management services to prevent disease or to improve weight-related conditions like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver, sleep apnea and more.

Essentia’s medical weight-management specialists will develop individualized weight-loss plans that help with making healthy food choices, sleep optimization, exercise needs, behavior changes and medication when clinically indicated, according to a news release.

“The practice of medical weight management is central to my clinical interests in the treatment of diabetes, obesity and other chronic conditions relating to insulin resistance,” Dr. Jeremiah Eisenschenk, a medical weight-management specialist at Essentia, said in a news release.