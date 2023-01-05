99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sponsored By

An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

Health
Essentia Health clinic unveils weight-management services

Essentia’s medical weight-management specialists will develop individualized weight-loss plans.

Bathroom scale with tape measure.
By Dispatch staff report
January 05, 2023 01:00 PM
CROSSLAKE — Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Crosslake Clinic will offer new medical weight-management services starting Monday, Jan. 9

A person’s primary care doctor may recommend medical weight-management services to prevent disease or to improve weight-related conditions like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver, sleep apnea and more.

Essentia’s medical weight-management specialists will develop individualized weight-loss plans that help with making healthy food choices, sleep optimization, exercise needs, behavior changes and medication when clinically indicated, according to a news release.

“The practice of medical weight management is central to my clinical interests in the treatment of diabetes, obesity and other chronic conditions relating to insulin resistance,” Dr. Jeremiah Eisenschenk, a medical weight-management specialist at Essentia, said in a news release.

