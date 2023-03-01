Midweek Motivator: Get moving Crow Wing County!

February, the shortest but longest month for a Minnesotan. Some days it is 40 degrees and sunny and the next day it is snowing, raining and 30 degrees below zero outside. How can we, as residents of Crow Wing County, stay on track with our fitness goals with this unpredictable weather?

There are lots of choices for us to get active during the winter months and enjoy this time of the year. Let’s look at some of our options.

Central Lakes College Brainerd Campus has an indoor walking path available to the public during business hours. Three times around their path equals one mile. No cost.

Visit their website for the details on the map at http://www.clcmn.edu/the-clc-mile/ .

Westgate Mall also supports “mall walkers” to utilize their facilities starting at 10:45 am Monday-Saturday and 11:45 am on Sundays. One lap around the mall is one mile. No cost.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.westgate-mall.com/store/mall_walking .

If leaving your home is not an option, search for Leslie Sanstone on YouTube. She offers free videos that you can follow along and “walk” in your living room.

We also have many great fitness centers available for membership and prices vary per location. This can be a helpful way to connect with others in our community and find a new fitness class or try out a new activity.

On the sunny warmer days, grab a friend and some walking poles or yak tracks to put on the bottom of your shoes or boots and get outside. The Northland Arboretum in Baxter has wonderful snow shoeing trails that can be utilized for a small fee, daily passes are available.

Stay motivated and start a movement challenge with your friends, family, grandkids, book club or coworkers. The challenge can be based on counting your daily steps or daily movement minutes. Choose something that motivates you and your group. An incentive or prize at the end of your challenge can help increase the desire. Find something that all members of your group

No matter what you decide to do to be active, choose something you enjoy, that will help keep you motivated. Spring will be here soon, and we are strong and resilient.

Always consult your doctor or health care provider before starting a new exercise program.

Visit CrowWingEnergized.org to check out the events and programs we have coming up.

Kara Schaefer is the Essentia Health-Crow Wing Energized community health specialist.