Northern Pines offers suicide prevention, Naloxone training

DEERWOOD — Northern Pines Mental Health will offer safeTALK and Naloxone/Narcan training from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Bay Lake Retreat Center in Deerwood. There is no cost to attend this workshop, but registration is required..

The steps learned in safeTALK have helped participants be aware of where suicidal thoughts may be present, according to a news release, and participants will learn about suicide; how to talk about suicide and related issues; and improve their ability to intervene with someone at risk.

With the increase in fentanyl nationwide, including Crow Wing County, each month a record number of Americans are dying of drug overdoses, according to the release, so the training offered allows someone to be prepared to save the life of someone experiencing an overdose.

The Steve Rummler Hope Networks offers in-person training and is able to provide complementary Naloxone/Narcan to anyone who has completed the training.

Lunch will be served at the event, and weather permitting, self-care activities — snowshoeing, bonfire and networking — will also be available. To register for the event at Bay Lake Retreat Center at 16257 Brighton Point Road in Deerwood, visit https://bit.ly/3k4lAGi .