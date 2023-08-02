2022 TIF Districts Annual

City of Baxter Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 TIF 5 TIF 6 TIF 7 TIF 8 TIF 9 TIF 11 TIF 12 TIF 13 TIF 14 TIF 15 TIF District Name Arbor Glenn Clearwater Grand Oaks Arbor Grand Oaks Sprucewood Isle/Falcon Avantech Excelsior/ White Oak Sr Apts Estates Townhomes Glenn II Court TH's Townhomes Drive Edgewood Estates Current net tax capacity $64,420 $0 $15,590 $73,276 $20,747 $27,925 $35,594 $67,660 $312,833 $38,027 Original net tax capacity $994 $0 $82 $3,011 $1,843 $1,803 $1,989 $2,662 $135,065 $3,201 Captured net tax capacity $63,426 $0 $15,508 $70,265 $18,904 $26,122 $33,605 $64,998 $177,768 $34,826 Principal and interest payments due in 2023 $41,613 $0 $0 $46,059 $0 $21,903 $42,519 $65,558 $119,888 $24,160 Tax increment received in 2022 $54,975 ($3,932) $14,877 $62,470 $17,117 $29,186 $37,875 $71,317 $189,269 $40,037 Tax increment expended in 2022 $40,435 $5,539 $2,212 $42,167 $1,795 $28,301 $43,700 $71,731 $128,452 $38,363 Month and year of first tax increment receipt July 2004 July 2004 July 2005 July 2008 July 2011 July 2015 July 2016 July 2017 July 2019 July 2021 Date of required decertification 12/31/2029 12/31/2029 12/31/2030 12/31/2033 12/31/2036 12/31/2040 12/31/2041 12/31/2025 12/31/2034 12/31/2046 Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from: Jeremy S. Vacinek, Finance Director City of Baxter 13190 Memorywood Drive Baxter, MN 56425 (218) 454-5112