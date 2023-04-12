ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS 2023 Gull Lake Tr

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS 2023 Gull Lake Trail Fairview Township Cass County, MN RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed proposals for the work described below will be received at the Office of Bolton & Menk, Inc., the Township Engineer, 7656 Design Road, Suite 200, Baxter, MN 56425 until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The base bid work includes the construction of approximately: 4.05 Acres Clearing & Grubbing 5,800 Cu Yd Common Excavation (EV) 10,500 Cu Yd Common Borrow (CV) 2,600 Cu Yd Aggregate Base, Class 5 (CV) 1,920 Ton Bituminous Wear Course 8 Acres Turf Establishment together with numerous related items of work, all in accordance with Plans and Specifications. This project is subject to Prevailing Wage Rates, Truck Rentals, Equal Employment Opportunity Provisions, and Responsible Contractor Certification. COMPLETION OF WORK: All work under the Contract must be complete by September 29, 2023. PLAN HOLDERS LIST, ADDENDUMS AND BID TABULATION: The plan holders list, addendums and bid tabulations will be available for download on-line at www.questcdn.com or www.bolton-menk.com. Any addendums may also be distributed by mail, fax, or email. TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com or www.bolton-menk.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #8442013 on the website’s Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $50.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents is also available for a nonrefundable price of $75 per set, which includes applicable sales tax and shipping. Please make your check payable to Bolton & Menk, Inc. and send it to 7656 Design Road, Suite 200, Baxter, MN 56425-8676, (218) 825-0684, fax (218) 825-0685 BID SECURITY: A certified check or proposal bond in the amount of not less than 5 percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of Fairview Township shall accompany each bid. OWNER’S RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in their discretion, the interest of the Owner would be best served thereby. DATED: March 31, 2023 /S/ Marla Yoho Clerk-Treasurer (April 5, 12 & 19, 2023) 210851