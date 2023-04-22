ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS 2023 Micro Surfac

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS 2023 Micro Surfacing Project City of Baxter Baxter, MN RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed proposals for the work described below will be received at the Office of the City Administrator, City of Baxter, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter, MN 56425 until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The Base Bid work includes the construction of approximately: 37,300 Gallon Bituminous Material for Micro Surfacing (CQS-1P) 530 Ton Micro Surfacing Scratch Course (MnDOT Type 2) 640 Ton Micro Surfacing Surface Course (MnDOT Type 2) 15,935 Lin Ft Pavement Markings together with numerous related items of work, all in accordance with Plans and Specifications. This project is subject to the Responsible Contractor Certification. COMPLETION OF WORK: All work under the Contract must be complete by 09/29/23. PLAN HOLDERS LIST, ADDENDUMS AND BID TABULATION: The plan holders list, addendums and bid tabulations will be available for download on-line at www.questcdn.com or www.bolton-menk.com. Any addendums may also be distributed by mail, fax, or email. TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com or www.bolton-menk.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #8429184 on the website’s Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $30.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents is also available for a nonrefundable price of $75.00 per set, which includes applicable sales tax and shipping. Please make your check payable to Bolton & Menk, Inc. and send it to 7656 Design Road, Suite 200, Baxter, MN 56425-8676, (218) 825-0684, fax (218) 825-0685 BID SECURITY: A certified check or proposal bond in the amount of not less than 5 percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of City of Baxter shall accompany each bid. OWNER’S RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in their discretion, the interest of the Owner would be best served thereby. DATED: March 21, 2023 /S/ Mr. Brad Chapulis City Administrator (April 22 & 29, 2023) 215729