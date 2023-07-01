ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS BRAINERD PUBLIC U

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS BRAINERD PUBLIC UTILITIES DIRECTIONAL DRILLING FORCEMAIN RIVER CROSSING BRAINERD, MINNESOTA Widseth Project No. 2022-11121 General Notice Brainerd Public Utilities (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project: Directional Drilling Forcemain River Crossing Widseth Project No. 2022-11121 Notice is hereby given that sealed bids for the construction of the Project will be received by Brainerd Public Utilities, 8027 Highland Scenic Road, Baxter, MN 56425, until Monday, July 24, 2023, at 1:00 pm, local time, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The project consists of the construction of directionally drilled forcemain river crossing under the Mississippi River which includes the following major items: • 0.76 AC Clearing and Grubbing • 825 CY Excavation- Common • 825 CY Common Topsoil Borrow • 1 LS Air Release Manhole • 1 LS Traffic Control • 150 LF 20” Ductile Iron Pipe and Fittings- East Side • 1 LS 30 RC Pipe and Manholes- West Side • 1 LS Bypass Piping, Wet Taps, Line Stops- East Side • 870 LF 24 inch HDPE Forcemain (Horizontal Directional Drill) • 420 LF Sediment Control Log Type Wood Fiber • 1500 LF Silt Fence, Type MS • 0.91 AC Seeding • 4400 SY Rolled Erosion Prevention Category 30 • 1 LS Landscaping- West Side The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Widseth 7804 Industrial Park Road Baxter, MN 56425 The contact person is: Dave Reese, 218-316-3629, dave.reese@widseth.com Complete digital bidding documents are available at http://widseth.com. Clicking “Bid Documents” in the top right corner of your screen or at www.questcdn.com by inputting Quest Project #8579572 on the website’s project search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. You may download the digital plan documents electronically for $40. An optional paper set of project documents is also available from CES Imaging for a nonrefundable price of $40 plus printing costs. If you choose a paper copy you will get all addenda as paper copies and will be charged for the printing costs. Please make your check payable to CES Imaging and send it to 1701 James Circle N, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430. Please contact CES Imaging Repro Dept at (763) 560-9098 or (800) 831-8587 for pricing and if you have any questions. Bidding Documents shall be downloaded from the designated website. Prospective Bidders are urged to register with the designated website as a plan holder, even if Bidding Documents are obtained from a plan room or source other than the designated website in either electronic or paper format. The designated website will be updated periodically with addenda, lists of registered plan holders, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered only through the designated website. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated website. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Instructions to Bidders. For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents. Bid Security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. This Advertisement is issued by: Owner: Brainerd Public Utilities (July 1 & 12, 2023) 238442