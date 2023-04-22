ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CITY OF BRAINERD BRAINERD MINNESOTA HARRISON SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOL General Notice City of Brainerd (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project: Harrison Safe Routes to School S.A.P. 108-113-008 Bids for the construction of the Project will be received by the City Administrator located at 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd MN 56401, until Friday, May 5th at 10am local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud at the Council Chambers, for the furnishing of all the labor and material for the construction of the 2023 Harrison Safe Routes To School project. The Project includes the following Major Work: 2,110 LIN FT Sawing Bituminous Pavement 969 LIN FT Remove Curb and Gutter 1110 SQ YD Remove Bituminous Pavement 4887 SQ FT Remove Concrete Walk 1825 CU YD Common and Subgrade Excavation 1125 CU YD Select Granular and Common Embankment 254 CU YD Aggregate Base (CV) Class 5 1672 SQ YD Mill Bituminous Surface 2.0” 356 TON TYPE SP 9.5 Wearing Course Mixture (4,F) 79 TON TYPE SP 12.5 Non Wearing Course Mixture (4,B) 5 EACH Construct Drainage Structure 5798 SQ FT 4-Inch to 6-Inch Concrete Walk 1902 LIN FT Concrete Curb & Gutter 336 SQ FT Truncated Domes 1 LUMP Traffic Control 8 EACH Salvage & Install Signs 2 SYSTEM Pedestrian Crosswalk Flasher System 310 LIN FT Sediment Control Log Wood Fiber 0.3 ACRE Seeding 1745 LIN FT 4” Solid Line Multi-Component Ground In Bids shall be on the form provided for that purpose and according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by WSB dated April 15th , 2023 Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found at the following designated website: https://mn-ci-brainerd.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the designated website at no charge. Prospective Bidders are urged to register with the designated website as a plan holder, even if Bidding Documents are obtained from a plan room or source other than the designated website in either electronic or paper format. The designated website will be updated periodically with addenda, lists of registered plan holders, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered only through the designated website. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated website. The Bidding Documents may be seen at the Issuing Office of WSB located at 15574 Edgewood Drive, Baxter, MN 56425, 218-507-1984, or at the Office of the Brainerd City Engineer, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401, 218-828-2307. Instructions to Bidders. For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the Owner This Advertisement is issued by: Owner: City of Brainerd By: Jennifer Bergman Title: City Administrator Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 (April 22 & 29, 2023) 215421