ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS (OFFICIAL PUBLICA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS (OFFICIAL PUBLICATION) Whiskey Creek Storm Water Improvements CITY PROJECT NUMBER 200292 FOR THE CITY OF BAXTER CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City of Baxter until 10:00 a.m. local time, July 18, 2023, at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter, MN 56425, and will be publicly opened and read aloud at said time and place by representatives of the City of Baxter. Bids arriving after the designated time will be returned unopened. A complete digital copy of the Proposal Form, Plans, and Specifications are available at www.questcdn.com. Documents may be downloaded for a non-refundable fee of $45.00 by inputting Quest project #8567496 on the web site’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in registration and downloading the digital project information. The current minimum wage rate per hour to be paid for each classification of work shall be the local prevailing rate, including fringe benefits as defined in Minnesota Statute 177.41-177.44. Bids will only be accepted from Contractors who submit the bidding documents as specified above. The provisions of Minn. Stat. 16C.285 Responsible Contractor are imposed as a requirement of this contract. No bid will be considered unless sealed and filed with the City of Baxter before the stated bid time and accompanied by a bid bond, cashier’s check, or certified check made payable without recourse to the City of Baxter in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount bid, to be forfeited as liquidated damages in the event that the bid is accepted and the bidder fails to enter promptly into a written contract and furnish the required bonds. A Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the full amount of the Contract Sum, will be required of the successful bidder. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of ninety (90) calendar days after bids are opened. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive irregularities and formalities in order to award the contract in the best interests of the City of Arden Hills. DATED: June 24, 2023 By Order of the Baxter City Council Kelly Steele City Clerk City of Baxter, Minnesota PUBLISHED IN THE: Brainerd Dispatch, June 24, 2023 (June 24, 2023)