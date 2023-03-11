ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The Board of Coun

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The Board of County Commissioners, Crow Wing County, Minnesota will receive sealed Bids until 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the office of the Crow Wing County Highway Department, 16589 County Road 142, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401 for County Projects CP 18-200-127 & CP 18-300-39, for message painting, and centerline and edge stripe painting of County State Aid Highways, County Roads, Baxter Roads, Brainerd Roads, Pequot Lakes Roads, and First Assessment District Roads in Crow Wing County, Minnesota. Bids shall be submitted electronically through bidVAULT. The Major Items are 1,128,061 LF of 4” solid line paint, and 1,050,720 LF of 6” solid line paint, 552,725 LF of 4” double solid line paint, and 17,714 SF of message paint pavement markings. Plan and Proposal may be examined at the Office of the County Highway Department at 16589 County Road 142, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401 or at https://mn-co-crow-wing.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice. The cost to download the Plan and Proposal is $25 plus tax. Go to the project page in OneOffice for purchasing the Plan and Proposal online. The cost to obtain a hard copy of the Plan and Proposal in the mail or at the highway department is $100 plus tax. Mail check, draft or money order, made payable to Crow Wing County, to the address of the highway department listed above. Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota this 8th day of March, 2023. /s/ Tim Bray County Engineer Crow Wing County, Minnesota (BBDD: March 11, 18 & 25, 2023) (BPEJ: March 15, 22, & 29, 2023) 202313