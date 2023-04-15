ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The Board of Coun

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The Board of County Commissioners, Crow Wing County, Minnesota will receive sealed Bids until 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the office of the Crow Wing County Highway Department, 16589 County Road 142, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401 for Projects SP 018-649-010, SAP 018-603-025, SAP 018-605-012 for bituminous reconditioning on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 49 between State Highway 371 and CSAH 3, CSAH 3 between State Highway 210 and the Mill Ave Bridge, CSAH 5 between CSAH 20 and CSAH 49. Bids shall be submitted electronically through bidVAULT. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations. READ CAREFULLY THE WAGE SCALES AND DIVISION A OF THE SPECIAL PROVISIONS AS THEY AFFECT THESE PROJECTS The Minnesota Department of Transportation hereby notifies all bidders: in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Act), as amended and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Subtitle A Part 21, Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation, it will affirmatively assure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded maximum opportunity to participate and/or to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, disability, age, sex or national origin in consideration for an award; in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended, and Title 23, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 230 Subpart A-Equal Employment Opportunity on Federal and Federal-Aid Construction Contracts (including supportive services), it will affirmatively assure increased participation of minority groups and disadvantaged persons and women in all phases of the highway construction industry, and that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be provided to all persons without regard to their race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin; in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.08 Unfair discriminatory Practices, it will affirmatively assure that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, membership or activity in a local commission, disability, sexual orientation, or age; in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.36 Certificates of Compliance for Public Contracts, and 363A.37 Rules for Certificates of Compliance, it will assure that appropriate parties to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement possess valid Certificates of Compliance. If you have employed more than 40 full-time employees in any state, on any single working day during the previous 12 months, you must have a compliance certificate issued by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to bid on any job in this advertisement. Please contact the Department of Human Rights immediately if you need assistance in obtaining a certificate. The following notice from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights applies to all contractors: “It is hereby agreed between the parties that Minnesota Statute, section 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 are incorporated into any contract between these parties based on this specification or any modification of it. A copy of Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 is available upon request from the contracting agency.” “It is hereby agreed between the parties that this agency will require affirmative action requirements be met by contractors in relation to Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules 5000.3600. Failure by a contractor to implement an affirmative action plan or make a good faith effort shall result in revocation of its certificate or revocation of the contract (Minnesota Statute 363A.36, Subd. 2 and 3).” A minimum goal of 6.9 % Good Faith Effort to be subcontracted to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. The Major Items are 9,175 CY of excavation/embankment, 150,953 SY of mill bituminous surface, 58,430 SY of full depth reclamation, and 40,760 tons of Type SP wear/non wear Course Mix. Plan and Proposal may be examined at the Office of the County Highway Department at 16589 County Road 142, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401 or at https://mn-co-crow-wing.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice. The cost to download the Plan and Proposal is $50 plus tax. Go to the project page in OneOffice for purchasing the Plan and Proposal online. The cost to obtain a hard copy of the Plan and Proposal in the mail or at the highway department is $100 plus tax. Mail check, draft or money order, made payable to Crow Wing County, to the address of the highway department listed above. Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota this 4th day of April, 2023. /s/ Timothy V. Bray County Engineer Crow Wing County, Minnesota (BBDD: April 8, 15 & 22, 2023) (BPEJ: April 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 212098