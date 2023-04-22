ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The Board of Coun

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The Board of County Commissioners, Crow Wing County, Minnesota will receive sealed Bids until 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the office of the Crow Wing County Highway Department, 16589 County Road 142, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401 for Projects SP 1807-32 and SAP 018-631-006 for roundabout intersection construction at the junction of Trunk Highway 210 and County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 31 in the City of Crosby. Bids shall be submitted electronically through bidVAULT. The Major Items are 5515 Tons of Type SP Wear/Non Wear Course Mix, 24018 CY of Excavation/Embankment, 838 LF of RC Pipe Sewer, 18782 SF of Concrete Walk, and 4132 LF of Concrete Curb & Gutter. Plan and Proposal may be examined at the Office of the County Highway Department at 16589 County Road 142, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401 or at https://mn-co-crow-wing.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice. The cost to download the Plan and Proposal is $50 plus tax. Go to the project page in OneOffice for purchasing the Plan and Proposal online. The cost to obtain a hard copy of the Plan and Proposal in the mail or at the highway department is $100 plus tax. Mail check, draft or money order, made payable to Crow Wing County, to the address of the highway department listed above. Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota this 12th day of April, 2023. /s/ Timothy V. Bray County Engineer Crow Wing County, Minnesota (BBDD: April 22 & 29; May 6, 2023) (BPEJ: April 26; May 3 & 10, 2023) 215448