ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The Board of Supe

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The Board of Supervisors, Crow Wing Township, Crow Wing County, Minnesota will receive bids for the regular and routine winter and summer maintenance of all township roads for a period of two years, October 11, 2023, through September 30, 2025. Bids shall be delivered to the Town Clerk ASAP or on or before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at which time bids will be publicly opened at the Crow Wing Town Hall, 6930 Cuyuna Avenue, Brainerd, MN 56401. It is recommended that a representative attend the meeting to answer questions. Bids will be read and awarded or rejected by the Town Board. The board retains the option to postpone a decision until the October 10, 2023, meeting. Proposals and specifications may be obtained from the Clerk of Crow Wing Township: Sue Kern 11039 Greenwood Street Brainerd MN 56401 (218) 822-3985 crowwingtownship@gmail.com Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota this 8th day of August, 2023. Sue Kern, Clerk (Aug. 12, 2023) 24898