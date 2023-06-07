ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS: The Brainerd HRA is inviting contractors to bid on Roofing Services. This project will include roofing multiple buildings of Brainerd HRA’s Scattered homes. For more information, visit http://brainerdhra.org/vendors. A pre-bid meeting for all bidders will be held on June 20, 2023, at 10:00 am local time at Brainerd HRA, 324 East River Road Brainerd, MN 56401. Sealed bids are due by 3:00pm on July 11, 2023, local time. Direct all questions to: John Schommer, (218) 824-3432 or brainerdprocurement@brainerdhra.org. Responses to bidders questions received up to two business days prior will be provided at the pre-bid meeting. (June 7 & 14, 2023) 231672