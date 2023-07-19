ANNUAL DISCLOSURE REPORT City of Pillage

ANNUAL DISCLOSURE REPORT City of Pillager, Minnesota Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 TIF District Name/Number TIF 1 - 3 TIF 1 - 4 TIF 1 - 5 TIF 1 - 6 Current net tax capacity 22,409 9,250 7,092 14,048 Original net tax capacity 358 435 5,378 480 Captured net tax capacity 22,051 8,815 1,714 13,568 Principal and interest payments 0 9,876 0 12,178 due in 2023 Tax increment received in 2022 23,574 11,648 3,962 17,930 Tax increment expended in 2022 22,117 5,970 3,861 14,040 Month and year of first tax July, 2009 July, 2018 July, 2019 June, 2022 increment receipt Date of required decertification December 31, 2034 December 31, 2043 December 31, 2026 December 31, 2030 Increased property tax imposed on other properties as a result of fiscal disparities contribution 0 0 0 0 Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from: Lori Blumke, City Clerk-Treasurer City of Pillager 306 Elm Avenue West Pillager, MN 56473 Phone: 218-746-3322 lblumke@brainerd.net (July 19, 2023) 241509