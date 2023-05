Anyone having a claim against the estate of Orville B. Duncan Jr who resided at 15893 Winterwood Trail, Brainerd, MN 56401, must do so in writing, to be received no later than June 1, 2023. Send to Charles Laeng, 4008 S. Hwy 393, Lagrange, KY 40031 (May 13 & 20, 2023) 223631