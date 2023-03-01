ATTENTION ALL LOON LAKE TOWNSHIP RESIDEN

ATTENTION ALL LOON LAKE TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AT TOWN HALL, 1346 56TH ST SW Notice is hereby given to the residents of Loon Lake Township, County of Cass, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Loon Lake Town Hall. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Meeting may be postponed until Thursday, March 16, 2023. Please direct any questions to the Clerk at 612-730-2501. Timothy R. Murphy, Clerk Loon Lake Township (March 1 & 8, 2023) 197883