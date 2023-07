Brainerd Garages - Mini Storage Located

Brainerd Garages - Mini Storage Located in the Brainerd Industrial Park The following abandoned units will be auctioned off on or about July 31st, 2023. on “Bid 13” online site for non-payment Unit #H-05 Brittney Hagerty 603 SW 6th St. Brainerd, MN 56401 Unit #H-16 Amanda Dressen 412 Cedar St. Unit 1 Chaska, MN 55318 Personal & Misc. Household items (July 12 & 19, 2023) 240346

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.