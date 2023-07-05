Brainerd HRA TIF Redev 2-1 DOCSOPEN-#885

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF BRAINERD CROW WING COUNTY STATE OF MINNESOTA The City Council of the City of Brainerd, Minnesota (the “City”) will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Brainerd City Hall, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota to consider (i) the establishment of Redevelopment Project Area No. 2 (the “Redevelopment Project Area”) in the City; (ii) the approval of a Redevelopment Plan (the “Redevelopment Plan”) for the Redevelopment Project Area; (iii) the establishment of Tax Increment Financing (Redevelopment) District No. 2-1 (the “TIF District”) to be located within the Redevelopment Project Area; and (iv) the approval of a Tax Increment Financing Plan (the “TIF Plan”) for the TIF District, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.001 to 469.047, as amended, and Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.174 to 469.1794, as amended (collectively, the “TIF Act”). The TIF District is expected to be administered by the Housing and Redevelopment Authority in and for the City of Brainerd, Minnesota (the “HRA”). The boundaries of the proposed Redevelopment Project Area and the proposed TIF District are coterminous and are shown in the map below. Increments may be collected from the TIF District and may be expended in the Redevelopment Project Area pursuant to the TIF Act. The proposed TIF District is a redevelopment district, and its purpose is to facilitate redevelopment of the property included within the district to include demolition of the existing substandard buildings followed by construction of a new mixed-use building with residential rental housing units and first floor commercial space. The property has been reviewed and determined to meet the definition of substandard to be included within a redevelopment district. Details on the proposal are contained in the drafts of the Redevelopment Plan and the TIF Plan, copies of which will be available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during regular business hours. [Insert map] All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing. For more information or to submit comments prior to the public hearing, call 218-828-2307. (July 5, 2023) 238811