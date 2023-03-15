CERTIFICATE OF AMENDED ASSUMED NAME STAT

CERTIFICATE OF AMENDED ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MINNESOTA Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 ASSUMED NAME: Central Minnesota Seeding PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 9175 Wolves Street Brainerd, MN 56401 NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Daniel I Tougas Address: 9175 Wolves St. Brainerd, MN 56401 5. This certificate is an an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: 2112137-2 Originally filed on: 11/29/2006 By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. DATE: 03/08/2023 SIGNED BY: Daniel I Tougas, Owner MAILING ADDRESS: 9175 Wolves St. Brainerd, MN 56401 EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: centralminnesotaseeding@gmail.com (March 15 & 18, 2023) 203847