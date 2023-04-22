CITY OF BAXTER, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE 2023-008 SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2023-007 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE TEXT OF TITLE 8 OF THE BAXTER CITY CODE This ordinance amends the text of Title 8 “Public Utilities” of the City Code. The ordinance consists of both technical and substantive amendments. The ordinance contains amendments to the following Chapter: Title 8, Chapter 5, “Stormwater Control and Regulations” A printed copy of the amended chapter is available for inspection by any person at City Hall during the City Clerk’s regular office hours. Whereupon, said Ordinance is hereby declared adopted on this 18th day of April, 2023. Darrel Olson, Mayor ATTEST: Kelly Steele, Assistant City Administrator/Clerk (April 22, 2023) 215722