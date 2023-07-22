CITY OF BAXTER, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE 2023-009 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE TEXT OF TITLE 10 OF THE BAXTER CITY CODE THE CITY OF BAXTER ORDAINS: SECTION 1. Amendments. The text of Chapter 2, Section 2 “General Definitions” of Title 10 (Zoning Regulations) of the Baxter City Code is hereby amended by deleting the stricken material and adding the underlined material as follows: MEDICAL CANNABIS DESPENSARY: A facility engaged in the sale of medical cannabis products as defined and regulated by Minnesota Statutes 152.22-152.37 SECTION 2. Amendments. The text of Chapter 3, Article G “C-2, Regional Commercial District” of Title 10 (Zoning Regulations) of the Baxter City Code is hereby amended by deleting the stricken material and adding the underlined material as follows: 10-3G-1: PERMITTED USES: Medical Cannabis Dispensary SECTION 3. Effective Date. This amendment shall take effect upon its passage. Whereupon, said Ordinance is hereby declared adopted on this 18th day of July 2023. Darrel Olson, Mayor ATTEST: Kelly Steele, City Clerk (July 22, 2023) 243164